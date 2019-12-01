HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A record-setting crowd attended the annual holiday tree-lighting ceremony Saturday in Memorial Park in Mays Landing.
Mayor Art Schenker led the countdown to zero, at which time the park came alive with numerous lighted trees.
Those gathered then sang along with holiday songs provided by the William Davies Middle School band and choir and the Saint Nicholas Aurora Carolers from Egg Harbor City.
Visitors also enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies while waiting for Santa Claus, who arrived at the event with Mrs. Claus on a fire truck provided by the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company. Children also had the opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what they want for Christmas.
The event was sponsored by the Township of Hamilton Historical Preservation Commission.
