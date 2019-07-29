Several area towns will receive $125,000 Neighborhood Preservation Program grants, acting Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver said Monday.
Egg Harbor City, Hammonton, Pleasantville, Millville and Cape May will receive the grants from the state Department of Community Affairs.
In addition, Main Street organizations in Hammonton, Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland will receive smaller grants for their Main Street programs of up to $24,000.
The state is awarding the NPP grants for the first time in 11 years. The grants are providing $2.5 million to 20 municipalities around the state.
Brian Lankin knows the power of revitalization.
“We are renewing our commitment to community revitalization and to these worthwhile programs after years of neglect by the previous administration," Oliver said in a statement. "Gov. Murphy and I recognize how important these programs are to the economic and social health of our communities."
Oliver also is the commissioner of the DCA.
A total of $350,000 in Main Street New Jersey grants is going to 17 Main Street district organizations to improve their downtowns.
Oliver said the grants will help "create places filled with energy and ambiance that draw people to live, work and play."
Oliver made the announcements in Hammonton, which has the second-longest running Main Street program in the state.
Hammonton will use its Main Street grant to continue work on the Hammonton ArtsWalk, to provide an outdoor gathering space downtown featuring kinetic art, seating, lighting, landscaping and water features, according to the state.
Its Neighborhood Preservation grant will be put toward expanding the Eagle Theatre, which was restored and reopened 10 years ago and draws residents and visitors downtown; to increase public parking downtown in areas where it is lacking; and to improve the exteriors of commercial and residential buildings downtown.
Municipalities must apply and be selected to join the Main Street New Jersey Program. These designated communities receive technical support and training to assist in restoring their downtowns as centers of economic and social activity.
