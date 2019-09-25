Artists of any skill level or experience can participate in the third annual Plein Air event Saturday in the Atlantic County Parks System.
Participants can sketch and paint outdoors at Gaskill and Lake Lenape parks in Mays Landing, Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor, Weymouth Furnace, Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park in Atlantic City, Leeds Point Nature Area in Galloway Township and the 7.5-mile county bikeway in Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships.
Participants must register the day of the event starting at 8 a.m. at the Atlantic County Park Nature Center, 109 Route 50, Estell Manor, and submit completed artwork by 6:30 p.m. There is a $20 fee to participate for up to two pieces.
Rain date is Sunday.
The event is co-sponsored by Friends of the Parks Inc., a nonprofit established in 1985 to help promote Atlantic County parks, and Atlantic Cape Community College, which will hold an exhibit of submitted works from Oct. 3 through Nov. 30 at the college's art gallery on its Mays Landing campus.
Monetary prizes will be awarded to the top three selections at a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Atlantic Cape Art Gallery.
For more information, visit aclink.org/parks or Atlantic County Friends of the Parks on Facebook.
