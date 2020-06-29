Hampton Taylor, deacon, Macedonia Baptist Church; Cynthia Mullock, executive director, Harriet Tubman Museum; Barbara Dreyfuss, trustee, Harriet Tubman Museum; and the Rev. Harold Harris, Macedonia Baptist Church, visit the future site of the Harriet Tubman Museum at 632 Lafayette St. in Cape May.
CAPE MAY — Restoration is continuing at the Harriet Tubman Museum of Cape May, where future …
Howell House belongs to the historic Macedonia Baptist Church and was previously used as a parsonage. Renovations to convert the vacant house into the Tubman museum are expected to be completed this year, though a "virtual opening" was held to mark Juneteenth, when organizers had initially hoped the museum would be open to the public.
The museum will showcase Tubman's role as a champion of civil rights while highlighting her time working in Cape May to earn income in support of her underground railroad efforts.
"This museum will honor her (Tubman's) legacy and recognize our state's connection to an important movement, while simultaneously preserving this historic building," Murphy and Johnson said in a news release.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.