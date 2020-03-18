After escaping it for weeks, Atlantic and Cape May counties are now dealing with cases of COVID-19, while Cumberland County is facing the possibility of infected medical professionals spreading it there.

Three cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday in Atlantic County, and one in Cape May County, while the total number of New Jersey cases increased to 427 from 267 Tuesday, with five deaths.

The local cases involved people who have spent extensive time in New York City.

The new cases were announced less than 24 hours after Inspira Medical Center Vineland said two medical workers in radiation oncology and surgical services tested positive for the virus.

Inspira did not respond to multiple requests for information on how it was changing hospital practices in the wake of the diagnoses, or about whether the two Glassboro residents had traveled internationally or to domestic hot spots like New York City. Other news outlets reported they had a history of international travel.

The Cape May County case is a 30-year-old male visiting from New York City, fueling county officials who have been asking out-of-towners not to visit during the health crisis.

"The man was not hospitalized and is self-quarantined in the county now. He will be monitored by our health department," said county spokesman DenisBrown. "The case is the first one our county health department is handling."

On Wednesday morning, an Atlantic County spokesperson said a county man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions and a history of travel to New York City had tested positive for COVID-19. Later in the day the spokesperson said two 27-year-olds — a man and a woman — had also tested positive.

None of the three Atlantic County cases was hospitalized. They are being quarantined and monitored, officials said. Direct contacts will be notified and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days as directed by guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Atlantic County officials said the 60-year-old man has only presented a potential risk in the county to his family members, "but they were not exposed because he was not in Atlantic County while infectious," county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said.

Gilmore said the man was diagnosed while outside Atlantic County, and the test was administered by a health care provider, not a hospital.

“While this is unfortunate news, it is not unexpected,” said county Executive Dennis Levinson. “All 50 states now have COVID-19 cases, and the numbers will increase as more testing occurs.”

Levinson said health officials continue to emphasize that 80% of cases will be mild or moderate with full recoveries expected.

"The deeper concern is for those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems,” he said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said at a news conference Wednesday the latest two fatalities from COVID-19 were of women over 60 with underlying medical conditions.

New positive cases had risen by 162 in just one day, with two removed from the total because they are out-of-state residents, Murphy said.

"It's been a pretty steep curve as expected," he said.

New Jersey also is expecting the return of nine asymptomatic New Jersey residents from the Grand Princess cruise ship that had been docked off San Francisco for quarantine, he said.

The novel coronavirus has been diagnosed in residents from ages 5 to 95, Murphy said. The top five counties for COVID-19 cases are Bergen with 113, Essex, 45; Middlesex, 40; Hudson, 34; and Monmouth, 32.