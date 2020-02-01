EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Christian School held its seventh annual Bowls of Hope benefit and food drive Saturday night at the campus on Zion Road.
The senior project collects food for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch. Proceeds go to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission and the school's annual fund to support education activities. Attendees sampled soups from 20 local restaurants and organizations, bid in a silent auction and watched a talent show presented by students from first to 12th grades.
Each entry ticket comes with a golden spoon used to vote for your favorite soup. The soup with the most spoons wins bragging rights and a plaque.
Competitors this year included the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Atlantic Cape Community College's Academy of Culinary Arts and Bonterra Market.
"It is an event to blend the school and community," Atlantic Christian Principal Meg McHale said. "It's also teaching the students to do things that are not just about them, giving them a heart to serve."
The inaugural Bowls of Hope came after Superstorm Sandy and was held at the Ocean City Tabernacle. Proceeds were donated to a Sandy relief fund.
More recently, the school looked for who locally was working with the homeless and the needy. The Rescue Mission and Community FoodBank were obvious candidates.
More than just an opportunity to do good, Director of Development and Communication Carole Karabashian said it's a fun night out.
"Everybody loves to eat soup, especially in the winter months," Karabashian said. "This event is a great way to bring friends out and to help our community. The kids enjoy participating in the talent show and tasting the soup. They enjoy it just as much as the adults."
