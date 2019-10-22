In his student days, the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., was a serious student who was more conservative than many of his classmates at the elite Howard University in Washington, D.C., said Charles Goodman, of Atlantic City.
“He was conservative in dress and demeanor,” said Goodman, who graduated with Cummings in 1973 and plans to attend Cummings’ funeral Friday in the nation’s capital. “He was a solid guy and a very serious guy. You knew he was going places.”
Howard is a private, federally chartered, historically black university that has a long roster of famous graduates, including Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison and the first black Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshall.
During his career, Cummings mentored countless young people, faith leaders, activists, politicians and others.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office said in a news release that a formal ceremony open to members of Congress, the Cummings family and invited guests will be held Thursday morning, followed by a public viewing.
A wake and funeral for Cummings is planned the following day at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, where he worshiped for nearly four decades.
Goodman and Cummings both lived in Drew Hall at Howard for a time, Goodman said, and ran against each other for president of the Student Senate in 1971. Goodman, considered more radical, lost to Cummings.
“This really brought back memories,” Goodman said of calling friends to see whether they had old yearbooks.
He said a headline in The Hilltop, the student newspaper, said ‘Cummings calls Goodman Anti-Howard’ for having protested the administration, including taking over the A Building for a time over student issues.
Cummings and Goodman also traveled the country with other members of student government supporting black candidates, Goodman said.
“When we got to New Jersey for Bob Gibson running for mayor (of Newark) ... (the police) sicced dogs on us,” Goodman said. “We went everywhere in the deep South, and you come back to your home state and they sic the dogs on you.”
Goodman said he saw Cummings at homecomings, which both attended just about every year, until Cummings’ health prevented him more recently. They ran in different crowds, he said, both at college and later in life, but were always friendly, he said.
Cummings is the son of a preacher, “so we came from different backgrounds,” Goodman said. “He used to go back home a lot to Baltimore. He grew up in the church.”
Goodman was born in the projects in Atlantic City and was the first person in his family to attend college, he said.
“I consider it an honor to go to Howard and become friends with him and others,” Goodman said of Cummings.
The faculty at Howard included many major names of the Civil Rights movement, including attorney Frank D. Reeves, who worked with Marshall on the landmark Brown v. Board of Education lawsuit that made school segregation unconstitutional nationwide.
“They were all Howard people,” Goodman said. “I’m sure they were all a huge influence on (Cummings), besides his talents and upbringing in the church.”
After graduating, Goodman stayed in D.C. and worked for former Mayor Marion Barry for 11 years, before Barry was mayor but was running for school board and D.C. Council.
Then he moved to New York City and did concert promoting, and eventually returned to Atlantic City in the 1980s, where he worked in the city recreation program and elsewhere. Each fall, he leads a bus trip to visit historically black colleges and universities for Atlantic City students, including Howard.
Goodman also goes to Howard to visit the students there, and to the chapel for services.
“Last year (Cummings) was due to preach but didn’t make it. He was sick,” Goodman said.
“It has been a highlight to see his growth,” Goodman said. “I’m always telling my wife, how you saw him on TV, that’s the way he always was on campus. Very serious.”
Goodman said he’s upset about Cummings’ death, for more than just personal reasons.
“Obviously you are upset any time anybody passes, but especially at this time,” Goodman said, “when we need a guy like him.”
