EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City International Airport was awarded about $1 million in state grants to construct a de-icing containment facility, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said Thursday.
The funds were part of a more than $4.8 million grant awarded to nine airports in the state for safety and improvement projects.
Projects across all nine airports include rehabilitating existing facilities and equipment, taxiway construction, lighting improvements and de-icing containment facility construction.
“New Jersey’s public-use airports are an important piece of the state’s complex and diverse transportation system,” Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a news release. “General aviation is a vital economic engine that supports more than 18,000 well-paying jobs in New Jersey and contributes $1.7 billion to the state's economy each year. Supporting these facilities through state and federal grants helps promote economic growth.”
Flights depart from the Atlantic City International Airport, in Egg Harbor Township, Monday June 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A plane flies over the Atlantic City skyline last week before arriving at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township. Officials frequently say the airport is underutilized, but numbers show it has never been a major driver of tourism to the city. Nearly 70 percent of the flights are local residents leaving the area for Florida. Spirit Airlines is the only major airline to have regular departures from the airport.
A plane in the sky with Atlantic City skyline arriving in to Atlantic City International Airport. June 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Leilani Lee, 9, and Amber Sullican, 12, both of Egg Harbor Township, participate in Girls in Aviation Day Saturday at the Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township. The girls, who were with their Girl Scout Unit 15, explored the Coast Guard helicopter. A photo gallery from the event is attached to this story at
The South Jersey Transportation Authority on Wednesday passed a resolution to reauthorize an incentive program to bring new air service to the underutilized Atlantic City International Airport for another year. Studies show there is a great deal of interest among locals and visitors for service to and from North Carolina, officials said.
The South Jersey Transportation Authority awarded two contracts worth about $20 million on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, to begin building a deicing facility at Atlantic City International Airport that will capture contaminated water and send it for treatment. In this file photo, flights depart from the airport, in Egg Harbor Township, Monday June 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Flights depart from the Atlantic City International Airport, in Egg Harbor Township, Monday June 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has hired a consultant to study the possible purchase of another airport in New Jersey, and Atlantic City International Airport is among the options, a spokesman said Monday.
Flights depart from the Atlantic City International Airport, in Egg Harbor Township, Monday June 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Flights depart from the Atlantic City International Airport, in Egg Harbor Township, Monday June 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A flight departs Monday from Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, whose facilities include John F. Kennedy International in New York City and Newark Liberty International, ‘has the best shot at bringing in more passenger flights,’ state Senate President Steve Sweeney says.
Flights depart from the Atlantic City International Airport, in Egg Harbor Township, Monday June 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Flights depart from the Atlantic City International Airport, in Egg Harbor Township, Monday June 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Flights depart from the Atlantic City International Airport, in Egg Harbor Township, Monday June 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Flights depart from the Atlantic City International Airport, in Egg Harbor Township, Monday June 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Passengers wait outside Atlantic City International Airport last month. Marla Austin says she likes the proximity of the airport, but stopped using it because she fel flight cancellations by Spirit Airlines were too common. Spirit is the only major airline flying daily out of the airport.
Pennsauken Fire Department 1
Crews fire crews spray foam on a tanker truck fire on the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township. Pennsauken Fire crews responded along with Camden and Atlantic County Foam resources from the Atlantic City International Airport, Bellmawr, West Berlin, Cherry Hill and Camden.
010019_nws_aviation
On January 3rd, in Egg Harbor Township off of Amelia Earhardt drive by the Atlantic City International airport, developers discuss the future of the Aviation Technical Park. (l-r) John Lamey Jr., Executive Director of ACIA, and Executive Director of ACEA Lauren Moore.
010019_nws_aviation
On January 3rd, in Egg Harbor Township off of Amelia Earhardt drive by the Atlantic City International airport, developers discuss the future of the Aviation Technical Park. Interior - The Thunder room, a multimedia conference room.
010019_nws_aviation
On January 3rd, in Egg Harbor Township off of Amelia Earhardt drive by the Atlantic City International airport, developers discuss the future of the Aviation Technical Park. Chief of Staff for Atlantic County Howard Kyle discusses a map detailing the vision for the Aviation Technical Park.
010019_nws_aviation
On January 3rd, in Egg Harbor Township off of Amelia Earhardt drive by the Atlantic City International airport, developers discuss the future of the Aviation Technical Park. (l-r) Chief of Staff for Atlantic County Howard Kyle, Joseph Shearis (President of Thunderbolt Engineering), and John Lamey Jr., Executive Director of ACIA.
012619_nws_sjta
People wait in line at Atlantic City International Airport on Friday. Spirit Airlines is the airport’s only carrier.
012619_nws_sjta
About 1.4 million passengers use Atlantic City International Airport annually. Lone commercial carrier Spirit Airlines offers four routes to Florida and one to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
012619_nws_sjta
People in line at Atlantic City International Airport Friday Jan 25, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
012619_nws_sjta
People in line at Atlantic City International Airport Friday Jan 25, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
012619_nws_sjta
Atlantic City International Airport Friday Jan 25, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
012619_nws_sjta
People in line at Atlantic City International Airport Friday Jan 25, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
012619_nws_sjta
People in line at Atlantic City International Airport Friday Jan 25, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
McCullough, right, with then-President George H.W. Bush at Atlantic City International Airport in 1992. With them is then-Atlantic County Executive Dick Squires. Bush died last month.
Alf and Alicia Bashian, of Naples, Florida, leave Atlantic City International Airport on Tuesday en route to family in Glassboro. Alf described the journey as ‘smooth,’ except for ‘a little bit of, you know, at the security gate.’
Arriving at the Atlantic City International Airport, a crowd at the baggage claim. Nov. 20 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Tony Gatti, of Naples, Florida, picks up his luggage at Atlantic City International Airport on Tuesday. He is visiting family in Margate for the holiday.
Arriving at the Atlantic City International Airport, Tony Gatti visiting Margate from Naples, FL to visit family for Thanksgiving holiday. Nov. 20 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Arriving at the Atlantic City International Airport, Tony Gatti visiting Margate from Naples, FL to visit family for Thanksgiving holiday. Nov. 20 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Arriving at the Atlantic City International Airport, a crowd at the baggage claim. Nov. 20 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Robert Beck, CEO of the Miss America Organization, arrives at the Atlantic City International Airport with the contestants Monday 9/6/99.
Reporter Lauren Carroll got a new view of Atlantic City, flying from the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center at the Atlantic City International Airport with the Geico Skytypers. The WWII-era SNJ planes will be performing close formation stunts at the Atlantic City Air Show Wednesday.
Capt. Blake McNaughton of Snowbird 10, left, and Capt. Robbie Hindle of Snowbird 11 visit Atlantic City International Airport on Monday in advance of their participation in the Atlantic City Airshow.
The 294 passengers and 14 crew members from an Azur Air flight from Moscow to Cuba spent Wednesday at Atlantic City International Airport after the plane was diverted due to a fuel leak. The Russians were expected to take another plane to Cuba on Wednesday night.
Anext Tour plane at Atlantic City International Airport. Jan, 31, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Anext Tour plane at Atlantic City International Airport. Jan, 31, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Arriving at Atlantic City International Airport from Florida, passengers were faced with freezing temperatures and lots of snow.
Travelers arrived including Donn and Barbara Hill of Daytona Beach at the Atlantic City International Airport on Tuesday in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Hill's are visiting Barbara's family. Nov. 21, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
A Spirit Airlines flight takes off at 1:55 PM at the Atlantic City International Airport on Monday, November 23.
Exterior view of the Atlantic City International Airport.
