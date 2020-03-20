Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City International Airport was awarded about $1 million in state grants to construct a de-icing containment facility, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The funds were part of a more than $4.8 million grant awarded to nine airports in the state for safety and improvement projects. 

Projects across all nine airports include rehabilitating existing facilities and equipment, taxiway construction, lighting improvements and de-icing containment facility construction.

“New Jersey’s public-use airports are an important piece of the state’s complex and diverse transportation system,” Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a news release. “General aviation is a vital economic engine that supports more than 18,000 well-paying jobs in New Jersey and contributes $1.7 billion to the state's economy each year. Supporting these facilities through state and federal grants helps promote economic growth.”

