ATLANTIC CITY — The Greater Atlantic City Chamber, citing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, has canceled the 2020 Atlantic City Airshow.
“The airshow generates enormous economic impacts for the city and the region, but a mass gathering this summer creates too great a risk to our residents and those travelling in from other states,” said Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber. “The priority of our organization and of our many partners is public health and safety surrounding an event of this size. We are sorry to disappoint the thousands of participants who look forward to attending this family-friendly event each year and look forward to an even bigger and better event in 2021.”
The Atlantic City Airshow, which was scheduled for Aug. 26, is the largest midweek airshow in the country and is the largest event in New Jersey, attracting upward of 500,000 spectators from the tristate region.
Over the years, the chamber expanded opportunities for greater audience engagement, including the introduction of mid-week events that included a Red, White and Blue barbecue and a Boardwalk-based Veterans Resource Row.
Chait said one of the concerns was that while COVID cases continue to decline in New Jersey, other states are seeing increases in cases.
Fortunately, circumstances surrounding the pandemic this spring meant that very little money had been spent or committed on this year's show. The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority awarded $200,000 to the event in March but later pulled that money back.
"The committee pulled all that money back to help pay for meals for employees," Chait said. "They needed that money to help the community. It was the right thing to do."
In a normal year, the show would have already committed to tenting and rental equipment, but that was held off while waiting for guidance from the state. Other costs wouldn't have been incurred until closer to the show.
"We're in pretty good shape," Chait said. "We will begin preparing immediately for the August 18, 2021 show. We're looking now at civilian performers for next year. They love Atlantic City because we're midweek, the love the hospitality and they love performing over the beach."
Chait said the chamber is excited to get started on next year's show. Civilian performers are scheduled year to year, but the military teams are often booked two or three years out. They also work closely with the local Coast Guard and the 177th Fighter Wing annually and sometimes confirm other military fly-bys just days before the event. The Air Force's Thunderbirds have already confirmed for the 2021 show.
"We have a lot of great ideas for a bigger and better event next year," he said.
Atlantic City AirShow A Salute to Those That Serve
Atlantic City AirShow A Salute to Those That Serve over the beach in Atlantic City Wednesday Aug 21, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City AirShow A Salute to Those That Serve
Atlantic City AirShow A Salute to Those That Serve on the beach in Atlantic City Wednesday Aug 21, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform Wednesday during the Atlantic City Airshow. Other acts included the U.S. Army Golden Knights, British Royal Air Force Red Arrows and GEICO Skytypers.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
2019 Atlantic City Airshow
Planes maneuver in the Atlantic City skyline during the 2019 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday. Aug. 21, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2019 Atlantic City Airshow
Planes maneuver in the Atlantic City skyline during the 2019 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday. Aug. 21, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2019 Atlantic City Airshow
Planes maneuver in the Atlantic City skyline during the 2019 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday. Aug. 21, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2019 Atlantic City Airshow
Planes maneuver in the Atlantic City skyline during the 2019 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday. Aug. 21, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2019 Atlantic City Airshow
Planes maneuver in the Atlantic City skyline during the 2019 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday. Aug. 21, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2019 Atlantic City Airshow
Planes maneuver in the Atlantic City skyline during the 2019 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday. Aug. 21, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2019 Atlantic City Airshow
Planes maneuver in the Atlantic City skyline during the 2019 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday. Aug. 21, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2019 Atlantic City Airshow
Planes maneuver in the Atlantic City skyline during the 2019 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday. Aug. 21, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2019 Atlantic City Airshow
Planes maneuver in the Atlantic City skyline during the 2019 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday. Aug. 21, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2019 Atlantic City Airshow
Planes maneuver in the Atlantic City skyline during the 2019 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday. Aug. 21, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2019 Atlantic City Airshow
The airshow, in its 17th year, has turned into such an institution in the resort that it attracts military, nonveterans, pilots and those who never flew a plane to see the stunts and displays of speed and skill over the beach and ocean.
2019 Atlantic City Airshow
U.S. Army Golden Knights jumped from plane in the Atlantic City skyline during the 2019 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday. Aug. 21, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2019 Atlantic City Airshow
Planes maneuver in the Atlantic City skyline during the 2019 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday. Aug. 21, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2019 Atlantic City Airshow
The GEICO Skytypers zoom past Bally’s Atlantic City on Wednesday during the Atlantic City Airshow.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2019 Atlantic City Airshow
People standing on a walkway from the Boardwalk to the beach Wednesday afternoon taking in the 2019 Atlantic City Airshow.
VINCENT JACKSON
Staff Writer
Airshow
The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows make their mark on the sky over the beach Wednesday during the Atlantic City Airshow.
MOLLY BILINSKI / Staff Writer
Airshow Practice
GEICO Skytypers perform during practice Tuesday Aug 20, 2019 Atlantic City Airshow, "Thunder over the Boardwalk," Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Airshow Practice
Atlantic City Airshow, "Thunder over the Boardwalk," practice Tuesday Aug 20, 2019 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Airshow Practice
GEICO Skytypers perform during practice Tuesday Aug 20, 2019 Atlantic City Airshow, "Thunder over the Boardwalk," Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Airshow Practice
GEICO Skytypers perform during practice Tuesday Aug 20, 2019 Atlantic City Airshow, "Thunder over the Boardwalk," Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Airshow Practice
The GEICO Skytypers run a practice drill Tuesday over the Atlantic City beach ahead of Wednesday’s airshow.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
Nicholas
Jim, 57, and Roberta Nicholas, 52, of Sicklerville, watch planes rehearse for the Atlantic City Airshow on Tuesday.
COLT SHAW / Staff Writer
CW7A5379.JPG
Planes fly in formation in rehearsals for the Atlantic City Air Show over Atlantic City
Planes practice before Airshow in AC
The Airshow practice where variety of planes including U.S. Air Force practice in Atlantic City near the Playground and Boardwalk Hall onTuesday. August 22, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Planes practice before Airshow in AC
U.S. Air Force pilots practice in Tuesday above the ocean off Atlantic City near the Playground and Boardwalk Hall. The show begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday and continues until just after 3:30 p.m.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer/
Planes practice before Airshow in AC
A crowd gathers Tuesday to watch aviators practice in Atlantic City near the Playground and Boardwalk Hall. Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Joe Kelly said one reason practice is held is for safety and so performers can hit their marks and to get in sync. Another is to boost midweek tourism.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Planes practice before Airshow in AC
The Airshow practice where variety of planes including U.S. Air Force practice in Atlantic City near the Playground and Boardwalk Hall onTuesday. August 22, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Planes practice before Airshow in AC
The Airshow practice where variety of planes including U.S. Air Force practice in Atlantic City near the Playground and Boardwalk Hall onTuesday. August 22, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Planes practice before Airshow in AC
The Airshow practice where variety of planes including U.S. Air Force practice in Atlantic City near the Playground and Boardwalk Hall onTuesday. August 22, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Planes practice before Airshow in AC
The Airshow practice where variety of planes including U.S. Army practice in Atlantic City near the Playground and Boardwalk Hall on Tuesday. August 22, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Planes practice before Airshow in AC
The Airshow practice where variety of planes including U.S. Air Force practice in Atlantic City near the Playground and Boardwalk Hall onTuesday. August 22, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Planes practice before Airshow in AC
The Airshow practice where variety of planes including U.S. Air Force practice in Atlantic City near the Playground and Boardwalk Hall onTuesday. August 22, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Planes practice before Airshow in AC
The Airshow practice where variety of planes including U.S. Air Force practice in Atlantic City near the Playground and Boardwalk Hall onTuesday. August 22, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Planes practice before Airshow in AC
The Airshow practice where variety of planes including U.S. Air Force practice in Atlantic City near the Playground and Boardwalk Hall onTuesday. August 22, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Planes practice before Airshow in AC
The Airshow practice where variety of planes including U.S. Air Force practice in Atlantic City near the Playground and Boardwalk Hall onTuesday. August 22, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Planes practice before Airshow in AC
The Airshow practice where variety of planes including U.S. Air Force practice in Atlantic City near the Playground and Boardwalk Hall onTuesday. August 22, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Planes practice before Airshow in AC
The Airshow practice where variety of planes including U.S. Air Force practice in Atlantic City near the Playground and Boardwalk Hall onTuesday. August 22, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
thunderbirds2
US Air Force Thunderbirds. Atlantic City Airshow, Thunder Over the Boardwalk, Wednesday Aug. 17, 2016, (Dale Gerhard/Press of City)
thunderbirds
{span}
USAF Thunderbirds perform during Atlantic City Airshow from the beach in front of Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday August 17, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
{/span}
AC Airshow Blue Angels and Skytypers
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the Geico Skytypers fly over Atlantic City. The Blue Angels are not in this year's lineup.
Courtesy of Geico // BRIAN TAGUE
Airshow preview
The GEICO Skytypers perform during a practice run over Atlantic City in preparation for the 2017 Atlantic City Airshow, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. The GEICO Skytypers fly vintage WWII planes called SNJs – the planes that trained the pilots of the Greatest Generation.
GoPro photo provided by GEICO Skytypers
Airshow preview
The GEICO Skytypers perform during a practice run over Atlantic City in preparation for the 2017 Atlantic City Airshow, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. The GEICO Skytypers fly vintage WWII planes called SNJs – the planes that trained the pilots of the Greatest Generation.
GoPro photo provided by GEICO Skytypers
atlantic city airshow
The crowded beach in front of Boardwalk Hall. Shot from the Pier at Caesars. Atlantic City Air Show Thunder over The Boardwalk. Wednesday, August ,17, 2011 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Atlantic City Air Show
The US Army Golden Knights skydive into Atlantic City. Atlantic City Air Show Thunder over The Boardwalk. Wednesday Aug. 17, 2011. (Photo Courtesy Joe Abeln/Golden Knights)
Submitted Photo Golden Knights
Atlantic City Air Show
ATLANTIC CITY August 2010: US Coast Guard Helicopter passes over the 2010 Atlantic City Air Show taking place just over the beach on August 25, 2010 in Atlantic City NJ Photo: Tom Briglia A-10 Wart Hog over AC
Tom Briglia
Atlantic City Air Show
ATLANTIC CITY August 2010: The 2010 Atlantic City Air Show taking place just over the beach on August 25, 2010 in Atlantic City NJ Photo: Tom Briglia
Tom Briglia
Atlantic City Air Show
ATLANTIC CITY August 2010: The 2010 Atlantic City Air Show taking place just over the beach on August 25, 2010 in Atlantic City NJ Photo: Tom Briglia
Tom Briglia
Atlantic City Air Show
ATLANTIC CITY August 2010: The 2010 Atlantic City Air Show taking place just over the beach on August 25, 2010 in Atlantic City NJ Photo: Tom Briglia
Tom Briglia
ac airshow
US Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Atlantic City Air show Thunder Over the Boardwalk Wednesday, Aug 19, 2009., as seen from the water.
Vernon Ohgrodnek
atlantic city airshow
US Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Atlantic City Air show Thunder Over the Boardwalk Wednesday, Aug 19, 2009., as seen from the water.
Vernon Ogrodnek
airshow warm-up
USAF Thunderbirds pass the Tropicana while performing over the beach. Tuesday August 18 2009. Planes do practice runs over the beach for tomorrow's Atlantic City Air show in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
airshow warm-up
A jet creates a donut of vapor as it breaks over the beach. Tuesday August 18 2009. Planes do practice runs over the beach for tomorrow's Atlantic City Air show in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
airshow parachutes
Parachutist Aaron Figel of the US Army Golden Knights performs aerobatics over the beach at Florida Avenue during a practice run in preparation for tomorrow's Air Show in Atlantic City, Tuesday August 18 2009. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
thunderbirds
Plane passes Horizon blimp on runway after landing. Monday August 18 2008 Monday August 18 2008 Air Force Thunderbirds F-16's arrive at the 177th Air National Guard airbase for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
airshow practice
AIRSHOW PRACTICE----Boardwalkers gaze at the sky as air show planes fly the coast for practice runs.at Florida Avenue in Atlantic City . Tuesday August 14th 2007 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
his_look back at AC AIRSHOW-PAC0020253130
Jared Abramson, 9, of Little Egg Harbor, covers his ears as a USAF F-15E Strike Eagle passes during the Atlantic City Thunder over the Boardwalk Air Show in Atlantic City, Wednesday August 20, 2008.
Michael Ein
his_look back at AC AIRSHOW-PAC0020253055
The USAF Thunderbirds wow the beach crowd during the Atlantic City Thunder over the Boardwalk Air Show in Atlantic City, Wednesday August 20, 2008.
Michael Ein
his_look back at AC AIRSHOW-PAC0020253110
The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team makes their second appearance the Atlantic City Thunder over the Boardwalk Air Show in Atlantic City, Wednesday August 20, 2008.
Michael Ein
airshow parachutes
Parachutist Aaron Figel of the US Army Golden Knights lands on the "X" after performing aerobatics over the beach at Florida Avenue during a practice run in preparation for tomorrow's Air Show in Atlantic City, Tuesday August 18 2009. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
air show practice
US Air Force Thunderbirds fly formation along the beach in front of Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Tuesday August 19 2008 Planes practice routines along the beach in Atlantic City for tomorrow's air show. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
his_look back at AC AIRSHOW-PAC0020252998
The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team open the Atlantic City Thunder over the Boardwalk Air Show in Atlantic City, Wednesday August 20, 2008.
Michael Ein
Air Show Practice
A crowd watches as the US Air Force Thunderbirds perform a practice routine in the skies over the Atlantic City beaches near The Pier Tuesday August 19, 2008, in preperation for the 2008 Atlantic City Thunder Over the Boardwalk Airshow.
Vernon Ogrodnek
ac airshow
US Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Atlantic City Air show Thunder Over the Boardwalk Wednesday, Aug 19, 2009., as seen from the water.
Vernon Ohgrodnek
his_look back at AC AIRSHOW-PAC0020252980
Spectators watch the skies as US Air National Guard F-16's from the 177th Fighter Wing are displayed on a large display at The Pier during the Atlantic City Thunder over the Boardwalk Air Show in Atlantic City, Wednesday August 20, 2008.
Michael Ein
Air Show Practice
A crowd watches as the US Air Force Thunderbirds perform a practice routine in the skies over the Atlantic City beaches near The Pier Tuesday August 19, 2008, in preperation for the 2008 Atlantic City Thunder Over the Boardwalk Airshow.
Vernon Ogrodnek
Air Show Practice
A crowd watches as the US Air Force Thunderbirds perform a practice routine in the skies over the Atlantic City beaches near The Pier Tuesday August 19, 2008, in preperation for the 2008 Atlantic City Thunder Over the Boardwalk Airshow.
Vernon Ogrodnek
airshow
AIRSHOW ----The Atlantic City beach and boardwalk was full of air show spectators . Tuesday August 14th 2007 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
