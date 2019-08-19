The Atlantic City Airshow will welcome the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, the Red Arrows and the GEICO Skytypers. The …

It’s not every day you get to see fighter planes take to the skies of Atlantic City, so when you do, you’d better believe it’s a cause for cel…

The lineup is subject to change, but the day will begin with a National Anthem Flag Jump as performed by the Army's Golden Knights, the procee…

Spectators across the country come to enjoy the 2018 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday August 22, 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Large crowd for the Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday Aug.22, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show.

AIRSHOW NEED-TO-KNOW

WHAT'S HAPPENING?

The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the resort the week of Aug. 19.

Opening ceremonies take place Monday night, Aug. 19, with the show’s first-ever evening jump by the U.S. Army Golden Knights at Linwood Country Club, said chamber Executive Vice President Michael Chait.

Practice day will be Aug. 20, with the show Aug. 21.

Beside the show, the week will also feature a Red, White, and Blue BBQ at Linwood Country Club.

WHEN AND WHERE ARE THESE EVENTS?

The barbecue is planned for 6:30-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at Linwood Country Club.

The airshow is planned for 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 along the beachfront.

Both events are planned rain or shine.

WHAT DOES THE BARBECUE ENTAIL?

Food will be catered by Dickey's Barbecue Pit, and will include slow-smoked beef brisket and pulled pork, mac and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread, and more.

The even will be topped off with a special night jump performance by the U.S. Army Golden Knights.

WHAT IS THE LINEUP FOR THE AIRSHOW?

The lineup is subject to change, but the day will begin with a National Anthem Flag Jump as performed by the Army's Golden Knights, the proceeded by several flybys, aerial demonstrations, and performances from various air showmen, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

HOW MUCH ARE TICKETS TO THE EVENTS?

Tickets to the Red, White, and Blue Beach BBQ are $35 for children 12 and under, and $65 for adults. Children four and under do not need a ticket.

Attendees of the airshow can view the performances for free anywhere along the Atlantic City Boardwalk or beach.

Premium seating is available for purchase, and ocean facing hotel rooms will have good views of the show.

WHAT IS THE FLIGHTLINE CLUB?

The Flightline provides views a VIP, shore-side experience of the airshow beneath a tented venue, complete with tables, chairs, on sight restrooms, sound and narration of the flights, and unlimited lunch food and nonalcoholic beverages served from 11 to 2.

Admittance is $55 for adults, and children 4 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-atlantic-city-airshow-flight-line-club-tickets-59635427168?aff=AirshowWebsite

WHERE CAN I PARK?

Parking is available throughout the city. Early arrival is recommended.

IS THERE A PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION OPTION?

Yes, NJ Transit offers an array of options for purchasing rail and bus tickets into, out of, and around Atlantic City. Tickets can be purchased at most public transportation stations. NJ Transit also offers a variety of special fare options for train and bus.

Visit njtransit.com for bus and train schedules.

ANYTHING ELSE I SHOULD KNOW?

Snacks and beverages are a smart choice to bring. Nonetheless, there many places on the boardwalk to grab a bite to eat. Also, dressing for the occasion is advised.

This is beach after all, so bring some chairs and umbrellas. Cameras and binoculars will also help improve the show.

WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM will provide commentary of the event.