ATLANTIC CITY — Performers will fly over the Boardwalk Wednesday during the resort's annual airshow.
Called the Atlantic City Airshow “A Salute to Those That Serve," branches of the military will be represented during the show, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows; a designated “veterans Resource Row” will have tents and tables with 13 service organizations designed to provide information to local and visiting veterans.
The Greater Atlantic City Chamber estimated that more than 400,000 people attended the free airshow last year.
Just checking in for the #AtlanticCityAirshow! The Boardwalk is packed already! @ACPressMollyB pic.twitter.com/7AnuwPOgxb— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) August 21, 2019
Atlantic City police are seeing some additional congestion coming to the city.
For those coming to the #AtlanticCityAirshow we're seeing heavy congestion on the AC Expressway. Consider using Route 30 or 40 to enter the city.— Atlantic City Police (@AtlanticCityPD) August 21, 2019
The U.S. Army Golden Knights started the show by parachuting on to the beach.
U.S. Army Golden Knights drop in on the beach. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/fq1hITzXgg— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) August 21, 2019
U.S. Army Golden Knights drop in on the beach. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/VqUS1SFQVU— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) August 21, 2019
