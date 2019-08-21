Airshow Practice

The GEICO Skytypers run a practice drill Tuesday over the Atlantic City beach ahead of Wednesday’s airshow.

 Edward Lea / Staff photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Performers will fly over the Boardwalk Wednesday during the resort's annual airshow.

Called the Atlantic City Airshow “A Salute to Those That Serve," branches of the military will be represented during the show, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows; a designated “veterans Resource Row” will have tents and tables with 13 service organizations designed to provide information to local and visiting veterans.

The Greater Atlantic City Chamber estimated that more than 400,000 people attended the free airshow last year. 

Atlantic City police are seeing some additional congestion coming to the city. 

The U.S. Army Golden Knights started the show by parachuting on to the beach.

Follow along all day for updates.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime.

