Atlantic City received more than $68,000 and Vineland was given more than $82,000 in grants Wednesday from the federal Department of Justice.
The money is to enhance state and local law enforcement operations and reinforce public safety efforts, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.
The department awarded $376 million nationwide with nearly $4.6 million coming to New Jersey.
Atlantic City and Vineland were included in the quarter-billion-dollar Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grants Program, which funds public safety efforts in 929 state, local and tribal jurisdictions.
“These awards provide substantial resources to support important public safety initiatives sponsored by our state and local law enforcement partners,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in the statement. “This kind of support from the Department of Justice encourages greater cooperation among federal, state and local law enforcement."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.