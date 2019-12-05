Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

Atlantic City received more than $68,000 and Vineland was given more than $82,000 in grants Wednesday from the federal Department of Justice.

The money is to enhance state and local law enforcement operations and reinforce public safety efforts, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

The department awarded $376 million nationwide with nearly $4.6 million coming to New Jersey.

Atlantic City and Vineland were included in the quarter-billion-dollar Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grants Program, which funds public safety efforts in 929 state, local and tribal jurisdictions.

“These awards provide substantial resources to support important public safety initiatives sponsored by our state and local law enforcement partners,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in the statement. “This kind of support from the Department of Justice encourages greater cooperation among federal, state and local law enforcement."

