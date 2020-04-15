ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Arts Foundation is still creating murals in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said Wednesday.
Despite Mural Week being postponed from its original dates of May 11 to 17, the foundation is continuing to add art, it said in a news release. Foundation Program Manager Zach Katzen collaborated with local artist Charles Barbin to create a new mural at Kay-Vil Construction. Located at 342 N. New Jersey Ave., Barbin's mural, "Personal Space," was made using leftover paint the organization had from previous murals. Barbin's piece is the third on Kay-Vil Construction's building.
“'Personal Space' was motivated and inspired by the desire to want to stay together, to congregate with our neighbors and our community, as a flock," Barbin said in the release. "We've recently been exposed to a world where we've been denied the choice to act socially in a group."
The organization hopes to create more murals. According to foundation Executive Producer Joyce Hagen, the COVID-19 outbreak has made things more difficult.
“Like our fellow nonprofits, COVID-19 has impacted our funding," Hagen said. "We are doing everything we can to secure funds so we may continue to create art in our city, serve our community and invest directly in artists."
48 Blocks Mural Project
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, New York, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Ave., near Mississippi Avenue. Part of the mural on the side of the BullShot Bar says ‘Not For Sale’ and depicts a woman tearing up a check.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, is part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, and Mark Chu, of New York City, NY, finish their mural titled, “All the Signs Point to a New Horizon”, off New Jersey Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, left, and Mark Chu, of New York City, finish their mural on Friday titled ‘All the Signs Point to a New Horizon” off New Jersey Avenue in Atlantic City.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, left, and Mark Chu, of New York City, NY, finish their mural titled, “All the Signs Point to a New Horizon”, off New Jersey Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, foreground, and Mark Chu, of New York City, NY, finish their mural titled, “All the Signs Point to a New Horizon”, off New Jersey Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Christian Mauriello, of Mays Landing, stops to watch Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, left, and Mark Chu, of New York City, NY, finish their mural titled, “All the Signs Point to a New Horizon”, off New Jersey Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, right, and Mark Chu, of New York City, NY, finish their mural titled, “All the Signs Point to a New Horizon”, off New Jersey Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, right, and Mark Chu, of New York City, NY, finish their mural titled, “All the Signs Point to a New Horizon”, off New Jersey Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, and Mark Chu, of New York City, NY, finish their mural titled, “All the Signs Point to a New Horizon”, off New Jersey Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, left, talks with Tegan Vaughn and John Marshall, of Atlantic City, about his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Detail of the untitled mural by Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Detail of the untitled mural by Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Denton Burrows, of New York City, finishes his mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue. The mural is part of a week-long public art project called 48 Blocks, which is a partnership between the Atlantic City Arts Foundation and Stockton University.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mural off 3200 Pacific Avenue, near Boston Avenue, is part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
This mural off 3200 Pacific Ave. near Boston Avenue, is part of a week-long public art project.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mural off 3200 Pacific Avenue, near Boston Avenue, is part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AMANDA AUBLE
Staff Writer
Burrows did not work from a sketch and chose to leave the building's siding exposed for his background.
Barbin and Chu, who have not worked together before, said Wednesday that they are on schedule to finish their mural by the end of the week if the weather continues to stay nice.
EDWARD LEA
Staff Photographer
BK Foxx, of Long Island, is working today on a mural that shows a woman ripping a check that will be repainted three times to give the mural motion and change.
EDWARD LEA
Staff Photographer
Felipe Ortiz, who is originally from Colombia, traveled to Atlantic City from Boston to paint his mural on the Rodeway Inn on Pacific Ave. He plans to create a scene that depicts migratory birds commonly found in the area.
EDWARD LEA
Staff Photographer
Seventy-year old Glenn Taylor, of Mays Landing, raised and lowered his own scaffolding with ropes and climbed up a thin metal ladder Wednesday to continue to sketch out this mural of Sammy Davis Jr.
EDWARD LEA
Staff Photographer
New York Artist Denton Burrows worked on his mural at Best Liquores on Pacific Avenue Wednesday. He said that his work combines people, nature and technology.
EDWARD LEA
Staff Photograpther
Mark Chu, of New York, worked with Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, and on a joint mural on the walls of the CRDA building at North New Jersey Ave. Chu said it will depict a streetscape full of vintage signage to show a time when advertisements were more personal.
EDWARD LEA
Staff Photographer
