ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Arts Foundation is still creating murals in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said Wednesday.

Despite Mural Week being postponed from its original dates of May 11 to 17, the foundation is continuing to add art, it said in a news release. Foundation Program Manager Zach Katzen collaborated with local artist Charles Barbin to create a new mural at Kay-Vil Construction. Located at 342 N. New Jersey Ave., Barbin's mural, "Personal Space," was made using leftover paint the organization had from previous murals. Barbin's piece is the third on Kay-Vil Construction's building.

“'Personal Space' was motivated and inspired by the desire to want to stay together, to congregate with our neighbors and our community, as a flock," Barbin said in the release. "We've recently been exposed to a world where we've been denied the choice to act socially in a group."

The organization hopes to create more murals. According to foundation Executive Producer Joyce Hagen, the COVID-19 outbreak has made things more difficult.

“Like our fellow nonprofits, COVID-19 has impacted our funding," Hagen said. "We are doing everything we can to secure funds so we may continue to create art in our city, serve our community and invest directly in artists."

