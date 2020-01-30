ATLANTIC CITY—The Atlantic City Development Corporation, or ACDEVCO, erected a billboard at the intersection of Albany and Atlantic Avenues in the city to commemorate local artist, Jacob Lawrence.
Born in 1917 in Atlantic City, Lawrence became the first African American to be given a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in 1941 for his work that captured the struggles of American life. He also graced the cover of Fortune Magazine’s November 1941 issue.
His most famous series, Migration of the Negro, consisted of sixty panels and portrayed the movement of African Americans from the rural south to the urban north after World War II.
“Atlantic City-born artist Jacob Lawrence was a visionary who brilliantly documented the Great Migration and other issues of historical significance,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs (DCA). “He is one of the most influential artists of modern times and I’m beyond excited that his work will be so prominently displayed for Atlantic City residents and visitors to enjoy. Governor Murphy and I offer praise to ACDEVCO, the Atlantic City Arts Foundation and the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey for highlighting the artistic and cultural heritage of the city and we look forward to more such installations in the future.”
Today, Lawrence’s pieces are displayed at about 200 museums around the country.
“Atlantic City’s rich history and culture is an asset that should be celebrated and promoted both within the City and to visitors,” said Christopher Paladino, President of ACDEVCO. “We are proud to kick off this effort and plan to continue to work with the community to highlight the contributions made by people that lived and worked in Atlantic City.”
