ATLANTIC CITY — A public hearing for the 2019 municipal budget will take place tonight at City Hall.
City Council approved the introduction of the $207.7 million budget last month. The operating budget represents an 11% decrease from 2018 costs.
The city will collect more than $46 million from property taxes this year, nearly $6.5 million less than in 2018.
The municipal tax rate will remain $1.79 per $100 of assessed value. When combined with the county and school district, city residents’ effective tax rate in 2018 was $3.85 per $100 of assessed value.
Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. will present the budget to the governing body for consideration.
The state Department of Community Affairs, which has fiscal oversight of the city's finances due to the 2016 state takeover, worked with city officials to craft the municipal budget.
