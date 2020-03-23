ATLANTIC CITY — Stephanie Bush-Baskette, who was appointed business administrator for the resort in January, will finish her tenure on April 3, state and city officials said Monday.
The state Department of Community Affairs, the agency that appointed Bush-Baskette to the role on Jan. 13, did not provide a reason for her departure. Atlantic City is under state oversight until 2021.
"We wish Dr. Bush-Baskette well in her future professional endeavors," Lisa Ryan, DCA spokesperson, said in a statement Monday.
Anthony Swan, the city solicitor, will serve as interim business administrator. Swan briefly served as interim business administrator last year after the departure of Jason Holt and prior to Bush-Baskette's arrival.
Michael Perugini will serve as interim city solicitor.
The news was reported first Monday by SJNTV/BreakingAC.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. said he was informed of the changes by the state following a city directors meeting Monday morning.
"It's important that we keep the city of Atlantic City going in the right direction," Small said. "I wish her well. But, at this time, my focus is on COVID-19."
Bush-Baskette, 67, of Galloway Township, is a former state assemblywoman and served as commissioner of the DCA under Gov. Jim Florio.
