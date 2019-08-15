ATLANTIC CITY — A centuries-old tradition continued Thursday as the Parish of Saint Monica celebrated the annual Wedding of the Sea.
At noon, Father Jon Thomas, pastor of St. Monica’s Parish, and Diocese of Camden Bishop Dennis Sullivan led a Catholic Mass inside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The congregation and members of the community then walked to the Mississippi Avenue beach for a procession into the surf, where Sullivan and Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. dropped a wreath into the sea from an Atlantic City Beach Patrol boat.
The Wedding of the Sea can be traced back to Venice, Italy, circa 1000 AD, where civil and religious leaders would perform a “wedding” to celebrate and bless the seaside city. The festival also was celebrated during a Catholic feast day and holy day of obligation.
The Atlantic City Wedding of the Sea recognizes the Feast of the Assumption of Mary.
The Mass and procession were followed by a festival celebration with food, family events, a beer garden and live music at St. Michael’s Church and Quaremba Hall on Mississippi Avenue.
