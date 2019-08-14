ATLANTIC CITY — The recently formed Citizens Advisory Board will hold its quarterly public meeting Wednesday evening.

The 15-member advisory board was created by City Council last year, and held its first meeting in 2019, with the intent of fostering better communication between law enforcement and the community. It was the first formally adopted action suggested by the state’s September 2018 report on returning local government control to the city’s elected officials.

Most of the board's meetings are not public, but the local ordinance that created it mandates quarterly public meetings. The first such quarterly meeting was held in May.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.

