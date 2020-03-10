ATLANTIC CITY — The Citizens Advisory Board will hold its first public meeting of the year Wednesday at City Hall.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers on the second floor at 1301 Bacharach Blvd.
The advisory board was formed in 2019 after council approved its creation in December 2018. The board was among the recommendations contained in the state's 2018 transition report, co-authored by Jim Johnson, special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy.
The intent of the board is to foster communication, inclusiveness and transparency between the Atlantic City Police Department and residents.
The board's monthly meetings are not open to the public, but the group holds quarterly public meetings.
Recently, the board requested funding from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for 63 additional full-time police officers.
