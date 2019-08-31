ATLANTIC CITY — Barbara McArdle stood in front of a table in O’Donnell Park Saturday afternoon, learning how to identify when someone is overdosing, how to administer an overdose-reversing drug through a nasal spray or injection, and what to do until paramedics arrive.
McArdle, 44, of Egg Harbor City, will be six months sober on Sept. 7, she said, adding that Narcan, the brand name of the emergency overdose treatment drug nalaxone, saved her life.
“You have loved ones that are still fighting the battle,” McArdle said. “It may be up to me to save someone’s life.”
The training was one part of a rally held in the park by the Recovery Force of South Jersey for Overdose Awareness Day, which is observed globally each year in an effort to spread awareness, educate and reduce stigma about addiction and recovery.
Bob Catalano Jr., founder and CEO of the Recovery Force of South Jersey, explained that this year’s theme, Recover Out Loud, was about breaking down that stigma that keeps people from reaching out for the help they need.
“If we remain anonymous, we’re selling ourselves short and denying these people hope,” Catalano, 57, said.
And, like almost everywhere else across the U.S., fatal overdoses happen in South Jersey. In 2017, there were 169 drug-related deaths in Atlantic County, 59 in Cape May County and 75 in Cumberland County, state Health Department data show. Last year, those deaths spiked in Atlantic and Cumberland counties, rising to 190 and 113, respectively. Cape May County dropped to 47.
The environment in the city can make it very hard to find help for someone in the grips of a substance-use disorder, Catalano said.
“We don’t have a real culture of recovery yet,” he said. “All you see is the unsuccessful side of recovery, not the successful side.”
Catalano set up shop in the city in 2015, after his brother died of an overdose here two years before, he explained. After working in Philadelphia with recovery coaches and seeing the positive impact — 80% of people with a recovery coach after traditional treatment ends don’t relapse, he said — he brought the practice to the city to fill in the gap where treatment ends.
So far, the organization has trained 34 recovery coaches in the city, many of whom stay on to volunteer, he said. Unlike a sponsor, recovery coaches don’t necessarily work with a 12-step program, but work to support their clients through whatever avenue suits their needs.
About halfway through the three-hour rally, Lynn Sooy, 42, of Upper Township took the stage to speak. Her daughter, Maria, was named Miss Coastal Shore’s Outstanding Teen after delivering her platform on recovering out loud.
“I want people to know that it’s important to celebrate recovery,” the 12-year-old said. “Since it’s a family disease, it’s important that the whole family gets involved.”
Lynn, who celebrated two years of recovery in May, said that talking about her recovery made it easier, and she encourages others to do the same.
“No one knows they can ask for help until they see someone else recovering out loud,” she said.
