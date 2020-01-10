ATLANTIC CITY — New grant opportunities are available this year to improve the conditions and quality of life in the resort through the Atlantic City Community Fund.
Atlantic City-focused nonprofits and individuals interested in applying for funds can apply at accomunityfund.org/apply. The deadline for application is Feb. 28.
The fund will host an information session from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Room 204 at Atlantic Cape Community College's Worthington Atlantic City Campus, 1535 Bacharach Ave.
Free parking will be available on site. Register to attend at the fund's website.
"The Atlantic City Community Fund aims to provide funding and support to organizations and individuals working to build a thriving Atlantic City," said Evan Sanchez, president of the fund's board of advisers.
Last year, the fund awarded $28,000 to seven nonprofits and initiatives focused on the resort with missions ranging from arts and culture to food security to anti-poverty, beautification and education.
The goal for this year is to increase funding to more than $30,000.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.