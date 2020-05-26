Rows of patient rooms inside a field medical station at the Atlantic City Convention Center Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Atlantic City, N.J. The center was converted into a makeshift hospital to handle patient overflow in response to COVID-19.
ATLANTIC CITY — The field medical station at the Convention Center has served 24 patients since opening just over 30 days ago, according to public health officials.
As of last week, the current count of patients being treated and housed at the pop-up medical facility inside the Atlantic City Convention Center was 13, said Jeff Brown, assistant commissioner of the state health department.
The site was designed with a 258-bed capacity.
"We are fortunate that coronavirus has not impacted South Jersey as severely as other parts of the state," Brown wrote in an email response to several questions about the regional field hospital.
The Atlantic City site opened April 21 as one of four regional field medical stations that were constructed in New Jersey since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.
The makeshift hospitals are capable of treating people who test positive for COVID-19, but Brown did not say whether the Atlantic City location had housed or treated such patients.
The intent of the federally-funded field medical stations was to alleviate pressure on existing hospitals by increasing the regional bed capacity throughout the state. Combined, the four sites created an additional 1,000 hospital beds with the possibility for further expansion, if necessary.
The first-to-open site at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus closed in early May after admitting 268 patients and discharging 251. The operations were transferred to the Alternate Care Site at East Orange General Hospital on May 12. A fourth location at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison is also still accepting patients.
Overall, the four sites have served 458 patients, Brown said.
The Convention Center site was set-up by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in partnership with the State Police, New Jersey National Guard, the Office of Emergency Management, state health officials and the region’s Level 1 trauma center, Cooper University Hospital. It is staffed by medical professionals contracted and hired by the state and supplemented by the federal Medical Task Force.
Joe Lamberti - 2020-04-21 15-28-31 - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_01.JPG
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Joe Lamberti - 2020-04-21 15-28-36 - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_02.JPG
Joe Lamberti - 2020-04-21 15-28-45 - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_04.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_01.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_02.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_03.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_04.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_05.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_06.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_07.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_08.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_09.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_10.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_11.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_12.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_13.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_14.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_15.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_16.JPG
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.