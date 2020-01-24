ATLANTIC CITY — At a time when city leaders are calling for unity against an effort to change the form of government and to fight what they describe as a takeover by outsiders, divisions between members of City Council and the administration are becoming more evident.
The infighting between the governing body and Mayor Marty Small Sr. over the issue of implementing a recreation youth and senior services department lasted nearly an hour during Wednesday's council meeting at City Hall.
The mayor and council went back and forth over the details of an ordinance that would have resulted in a city division with 241 employees, many of them part-time and seasonal.
The ordinance was pulled without explanation at the council's reorganization meeting on New Year's Day and was voted down by a 6-3 margin Wednesday. Council President George Tibbitt, Vice President Moisse Delgado, LaToya Dunston, Jeffree Fauntleroy II, Muhammad Zia and Md Hossain Morshed voted against the ordinance, while Kaleem Shabazz, Aaron Randolph and Jesse Kurtz, the lone Republican in city government, voted yes.
The mayor and several council members admitted Thursday morning that the divisiveness on display during the meeting gave proponents of the change of government referendum — which will be voted on in a citywide special election March 31 — more ammunition to use against them.
Small and all nine members of council are opposed to the change of government.
"People don’t understand the art of war," Small said. "We’re supposed to be together fighting against the change of government, and you have people on the (Atlantic City) Democratic Committee worrying about who is running for mayor. It’s self-serving and disingenuous."
City Democratic Committee Chairwoman Gwen Callaway-Lewis declined to comment Thursday. Earlier this month, Callaway-Lewis declined to say whether city Democrats would support Small in a mayoral election or whether the party was satisfied with their selection of him.
The committee chose Small as one of three nominees to fill an unexpired term left by former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.'s resignation in October following a guilty plea to wire fraud in federal court.
"There's clearly a division, and it’s not even hidden," Small said Thursday. "I have a clear vision that has been articulated to everyone. ... I’m not here to play games with anyone on City Council. I don’t do what’s best for others; I do what’s best for the City of Atlantic City."
Fauntleroy said the display Wednesday night by the city's elected officials "absolutely plays into their hands," referring to the change of government advocates.
The issue for some of the council members was the lack of information about the total cost, the process of selecting employees and what the recreation department would ultimately do. The mayor contended the funding was already in place, a provision to promote and hire employees from within City Hall was included at the request of council and that he, as someone with years of experience in running recreation departments for schools, was uniquely qualified to create and oversee the department.
"It's not that we're against Marty or his vision or his plan, but there is no plan behind (this proposal)," Fauntleroy said. "That going back and forth (in public) is nonsense. We don't need have to do that. We're all adults. But questions need to be answered."
But the vocal and visible frustration on both sides made clear the two branches of Atlantic City's government were not on the same page, despite an acknowledgement from all involved that a focus on youth and senior services was sorely needed.
Dunston, who along with Delgado, was a primary inquisitor of Small's proposal, said she wanted to see the city's youth and senior services expanded and would be willing to work with the administration to accomplish that. Her concern was with the lack of detail included with the proposal.
"I've been fighting the city, myself, for the past 13 years for recreation," Dunston said. "It's something that we need. In order to change the dynamics and get the youth off the street, as well as to help the seniors, we need (this). But you also need a plan."
Tibbitt, who at one point during Wednesday's meeting cut off the mayor to restore order, said there is "absolutely" no ill will between council and the mayor, but that Small and a select few on the governing body have a "difficult working relationship."
"I’m never going to stop heavy questioning from a council member. If you want something done and there are questions, deal with the questions," Tibbitt said. "But I’ll be sure to make sure it’s kept professional and cut off any digs from one side to the other. I’ll make sure it stays on the professional level."
Tibbitt said he was more concerned about what he perceived as a retaliatory action by Small after the recreation department issue had been voted down when the administration requested to pull a new business action related to a development project on Trenton Avenue.
"We have to do the business of the people and leave your personal feelings at the door," Tibbitt said. "I hope cooler heads prevail and we remedy the damage that was done from pulling that ordinance."
