ATLANTIC CITY — The governing body will consider three names to represent the city's 2nd Ward during a special meeting Tuesday.
City Council will vote on nominations from the Atlantic City Democratic Committee to fill the ward seat vacated by Mayor Marty Small Sr., who last month was elevated to chief executive. The special meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Henry "Hank" Tyner Memorial Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
LaToya Dunston, Deon Garland and Edward Stephens are the three nominees put forth by city Democrats. The chosen candidate will fill an unexpired term until Dec. 31, 2019.
Small, a Democrat, became mayor Oct. 4, the day after the former office holder, Frank Gilliam Jr., pleaded guilty in federal court to a single count of wire fraud.
Because of how close his mayoral appointment was to the General Election, Small's name remained on the November ballot, where he ran uncontested for 2nd Ward council. He will not accept the position at City Council's Jan. 1, 2020 reorganization meeting, meaning the city Democratic Committee will have to repeat the process of nominating three names to fill an unexpired term for the council seat until the end of the year.
Both the 2nd Ward council position and the mayor will be on the 2020 ballot.
Gilliam admitted to defrauding a youth basketball program that he co-founded out of more than $87,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 7 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.
