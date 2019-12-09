ATLANTIC CITY — Drivers will expect delays at the intersection of Route 30 and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in the city due to a two-car collision, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.
The collision, which happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, caused significant damage to a traffic electrical box which caused the traffic lights to go out. Work to repair the electrical box is expected to be completed by Tuesday.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, the east and west bound lanes on Route 30 were cleared to open by the New Jersey Department of Transportation, according to a ACPD's Twitter account. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. remains closed.
Kellie Green, 46, of Pilesgrove collided with a 51-year-old woman from Galloway who was traveling on Route 30, according to Kevin Fair, public information officer for ACPD. It is unclear whether the Galloway woman was traveling in the east or west-bound lanes.
Both parties involved in the crash suffered from non-life threatening injuries. Green was issued a ticket for the use of a wireless phone while driving, according to Fair. No further details on the crash were readily available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.