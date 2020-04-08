ATLANTIC CITY — Local development and property management group Authentic City Partners says it is continuing work on projects in the city's Orange Loop during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Authentic City Partners is among the developers involved in a three-block beachside section of Tennessee Avenue, New York Avenue and St. James Place that features a collection of restaurants, hotels and mixed-use buildings.
Under construction is a 12-unit mixed-use building on New York Avenue called the Bywater, set to open this spring. The project is a renovation of a 100-year old building. It will have eight residential units and be the new home of Hayday Coffee, the Atlantic County Residents Outreach Association's consignment store and ¡Anthus' flagship New Jersey cannabis dispensary Be, according to a news release from ACP.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased by 3,088, bringing the total number o…
The previous Hayday Coffee location on Tennessee Avenue closed last June.
On the same block, work is underway on the Cardinal Restaurant and Hotel, set to open in spring 2021. ACP is working with Asbury Park developer Pat Fasano on the project. The restaurant will be the new home for father-and-son chefs Michael and Tom Brennan, who closed their Cardinal Bistro in Ventnor last May.
“We’re moving ahead with all of our previously scheduled projects and modifying how we work to ensure the safety of our team, our community and our families," ACP co-founder Zenith Shaw said in the release.
ATLANTIC CITY — New details emerged about the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority’s pr…
ACP has been working to support local efforts to fight COVID-19 by sourcing personal protective equipment for health care workers; providing Hayday coffee beans and donating to the AtlantiCare Foundation; contributing to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey's Southern Branch; partnering with Little Water Distillery and the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County to provide free hand sanitizer to local families; and donating to the Community Foundation of South Jersey's COVID-19 Relief Fund, according to the release.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.