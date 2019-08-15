Low-flying helicopters will fly over more than 1,300 miles of aerial transmission lines throughout South Jersey starting this week, as Atlantic City Electric workers inspect equipment using infrared cameras.
The work started this week, according to a statement Thursday from the company.
“Inspections such as these help us ensure our systems and equipment are prepared to handle the extreme conditions we continue to see across our service area,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president, citing heat waves, storms and other weather events.
The helicopters will fly low at a moderate speed, allowing for comprehensive visual inspections of transmission lines and guy-wire grounding used to support utility poles, according to the utility.
Atlantic City Electric said it will complete any necessary upgrades and maintenance.
Inspections are scheduled to take place in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. They are not expected to impact energy service.
