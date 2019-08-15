Atlantic Electric

An Atlantic City Electric truck at the scene of a power outage.

 ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC / provided

Low-flying helicopters will fly over more than 1,300 miles of aerial transmission lines throughout South Jersey starting this week, as Atlantic City Electric workers inspect equipment using infrared cameras.

The work started this week, according to a statement Thursday from the company.

“Inspections such as these help us ensure our systems and equipment are prepared to handle the extreme conditions we continue to see across our service area,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president, citing heat waves, storms and other weather events. 

The helicopters will fly low at a moderate speed, allowing for comprehensive visual inspections of transmission lines and guy-wire grounding used to support utility poles, according to the utility.

Atlantic City Electric said it will complete any necessary upgrades and maintenance.

Inspections are scheduled to take place in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. They are not expected to impact energy service.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments