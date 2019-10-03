Just off Route 30 heading into Atlantic City, a construction site houses a helicopter and a large sky crane that will transport Atlantic City Electric workers and equipment to and from the marshland.
Atlantic City Electric is rebuilding six miles of transmission lines in the marshlands using steel poles, sturdier wire and more modern energy infrastructure. The utility says this will enhance power reliability in the area and ensure fewer outages and quicker response times when outages occur.
Frank Tedesco, senior communications specialist at Atlantic City Electric, called the project “critical” due to the rise in extreme weather the area has seen in the past few years.
John Conlow, principal project manager for Atlantic City Electric, said customers in Atlantic City, Brigantine, Ventnor, Longport and Margate will benefit.
“We’re modernizing the grid,” Conlow said. “What happens is, with older infrastructure, the wire can break and knock lines out and someone has to go find it and fix it. If there’s an outage now, it will be much easier to pinpoint where the problem is and get it fixed.”
A smaller helicopter is being used to transport utility workers and equipment from the construction site to the marshland, while an air crane — a larger helicopter designed to carry a payload — will transport the steel beams. The crew has begun preparing the land for the beams.
The air crane was supposed to begin use Thursday, but due to inclement weather, Atlantic City Electric pushed back the start of the pole installation.
Atlantic City Electric is using the helicopter and air crane as a means of being as environmentally friendly as possible. Conlow said marsh vehicles would tear up the grass and cause lasting damage.
