ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City Electric work will result in the closing of the Atlantic City Expressway Connector Tunnel off-ramp to Bacharach Boulevard, Exit B, from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, weather permitting, along with the right, southbound lane of the connector.
Motorists may experience delays and are advised to plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for Atlantic County.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.