Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — Abel Figueroa Jr., 47, became the first Hispanic firefighter to be promoted to battalion chief in the city Fire Department’s history Friday.
The city resident was sworn in by interim Mayor Marty Small during a ceremony at the county office building on Atlantic Avenue. A packed room celebrated the promotion of five deputy chiefs, five battalion chiefs and 24 captains.
The promotions are part of a four-year contract with the city and state that was ratified in September after two lawsuits were brought by International Association of Fire Fighters Local 198.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
“It’s been a long journey. This has been a long time coming,” fire Chief Scott Evans said. “This provides for much needed leadership and supervisor positions. We’re getting back on track with our leadership.”
ATLANTIC CITY — Local firefighters have reached a new four-year contract with the city and s…
The union has been in and out of court with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs the past three years over state-mandated changes to the department, including staff cuts, salary and benefits reductions, and switching firefighters from a 42-hour work schedule to a 56-hour schedule.
“We at the city of Atlantic City believe in upward mobility,” Small said. “It’s an honor we take very seriously.”
Anna Figueroa, Abel’s wife, said Abel also was the first Hispanic firefighter to be promoted to captain at the Atlantic City Fire Department, a position he has held since January 2012.
“I’m extremely proud of my husband. It’s a great honor,” Anna Figueroa said. “He has a lot of support from his family, and we think he will make a great chief.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.