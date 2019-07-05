ATLANTIC CITY — A family was routed from their home Thursday afternoon after a fire that started in an upstairs bedroom caused smoke damage throughout the residence.
About 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a home in the 400 block of North Virginia Avenue, where they saw heavy smoke coming from the windows, fire Chief Scott Evans said Friday.
Firefighters stretched an attack line into the fire quickly, he said, and the flames were contained to the bedroom. The fire was under control within 25 minutes.
Four adults and one child self-evacuated from the single-family townhouse, and there were no injuries, Evans said.
Evans credited Battalion Chief Victor Logan for the “quick action and aggressiveness of directing the companies to the location of the fire and then containing it.”
Smoke and water damage left the home unlivable, Evans said. The family sought assistance from the Red Cross.
Evans said there’s at least $25,000 worth of cleaning and repairs to be done on the house.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Evans said, but officials are looking at appliances in the bedroom.
