ATLANTIC CITY — A portion of Lincoln Avenue was closed for several hours Saturday morning while crews put out a fire that damaged a vacant home.
At 9:20 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1800 block of the avenue in the city’s Westside neighborhood for a working structure fire, fire Chief Scott Evans said. A second alarm was immediately struck.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint.
“When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of a second-story window,” Evans said as crews worked to return ladders to the trucks and roll up hoses outside the home. “A lot of fire, and a lot of smoke.”
No injuries were reported, Evans said. Two neighbors to the right and left of the house were evacuated but were able to return to their homes.
It took firefighters about 30 minute to extinguish the blaze, he said.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation and code enforcement has been alerted, Evans said, so city engineers can determine whether the home needs to be torn down.
A week ago, firefighters responded to the same address for a couch fire, Evans said.
“Because of the quick actions of the firefighters, they were able to save the buildings next door,” he said. The home to the left of the fire sustained minor heat and smoke damage.
Engines 1, 2 and 3, Ladder 1, Rescue 1, emergency medical services and city police responded, as well as Atlantic City Electric and South Jersey Gas.
The latest on Subtropical Storm Melissa
As of the 11 a.m. Saturday update, Subtropical Storm Melissa has 50 mph maximum sustained winds. The storm is weakening Tropical storm force, 39 mph or greater, extended out between 50 to 100 miles away from the center.
Winds have calmed down in South Jersey and nothing significant is expected.
The storm will continue to move out to sea on Saturday. High pressure, which has been blocking its progress, will finally move away over the weekend, leading to Melissa's escape.
What flood stage can I expect through Sunday?
The Saturday evening high tide will be in minor flood stage across the region. The region will finally drain out for the Sunday morning high tides. However, pockets of coastal flooding will be present in pockets of Ocean County.
Closings and police advisories
As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Wildwood police reported another closing of the George Redding Bridge due to flooding. Please use alternate routes.
Beach Haven police advise that to avoid tidal flooding, stay on the back roads of the Long Beach Island town. Officers will be on the road enforcing the borough's no-wake ordinance. Anyone who needs assistance can call police at 609-492-0505.
Coastal flood alert update for Saturday midday
The coastal flood warning expired on Friday evening. A coastal flood advisory was in effect for the Saturday morning high tide. However, that will expire at 12 p.m.
It is possible another coastal flood advisory will be issued for concerning conditions for the evening high tides by the National Weather Service.
Here's what roads will likely flood in Cape May County
Cape May County's Office of Emergency Management provides a tool to residents to see if water will be on their block.
Click on the menu button below (three squares). Then, find your region out of North, Central and South. Once there, click on the tide level that says "MINOR FLOODING" to view the flooding expected with the Saturday evening high tide.
Live webcam from Ocean City
How about Atlantic County?
Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.
Bayside flooding begins in Margate.
Flooding begins on Absecon Boulevard (US Route 30) in Atlantic City.
Live Webcam from Brigantine
Free parking to Atlantic City residents offered at The Wave
The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is offering free parking to Atlantic City residents in the Wave Parking Garage, through Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
The Wave Parking Garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Avenue between Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue.
Parking will be permitted at or above the second floor during this time. Atlantic City residents will be required to show proof of residency and parking will be validated at the gate upon departure. Parking personnel will be on duty to assist residents.
Here's what roads will flood in Ocean County
Flooding begins in Lacey Township and Ocean Township.
Flooding begins along local roads in Barnegat Township, including Bay Shore Drive and East Bay Avenue.
Bayside flooding begins in Harvey Cedars.
Here's where you can expect flooding in Cumberland County
Flooding begins along the road into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637). Flooding begins in Bivalve.
Flooding begins in Money Island and Gandys Beach.
Back bay flooding interactive
Out on the water, a gale warning will be in effect
North to northeast winds at 20-30 knots, with gusts up to 40 knots will be expected in the coastal waters Friday, which stretch out about 25 miles. The National Weather has issued a gale warning all the way through 6 a.m. on Saturday to remind boaters that it will be rough sailing.
Seas will be 9 to 12 feet through Friday night, before lowering slowly over the weekend. White caps will likely be present, even on the bays, during this time.
Due to now Subtropical Storm Melissa, a tropical storm warning is in effect for the far offshore waters.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
https://www.pressofatlanticcity.com/weather/school-delays-with-coastal-flooding-friday-morning/article_01ceca8c-a98c-54c8-a9ce-86879c74c181.html
Here's The Press' collection of flooding photos from the week
Staff Photographer Edward Lea and Staff Reporter Molly Bilinski have been covering the coastal flooding with photos from the region throughout the week.
You can submit your photos to The Press as well using the following link
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.