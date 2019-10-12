ATLANTIC CITY — A portion of Lincoln Avenue was closed for several hours Saturday morning while crews put out a fire that damaged a vacant home.

At 9:20 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1800 block of the avenue in the city’s Westside neighborhood for a working structure fire, fire Chief Scott Evans said. A second alarm was immediately struck.

“When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of a second-story window,” Evans said as crews worked to return ladders to the trucks and roll up hoses outside the home. “A lot of fire, and a lot of smoke.”

No injuries were reported, Evans said. Two neighbors to the right and left of the house were evacuated but were able to return to their homes.

It took firefighters about 30 minute to extinguish the blaze, he said.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation and code enforcement has been alerted, Evans said, so city engineers can determine whether the home needs to be torn down.

A week ago, firefighters responded to the same address for a couch fire, Evans said.

“Because of the quick actions of the firefighters, they were able to save the buildings next door,” he said. The home to the left of the fire sustained minor heat and smoke damage.

Engines 1, 2 and 3, Ladder 1, Rescue 1, emergency medical services and city police responded, as well as Atlantic City Electric and South Jersey Gas.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments