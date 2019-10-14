ATLANTIC CITY — Two workers dangling off the side of a seven-story office building were rescued by members of the Atlantic City Fire Department on Monday morning.
At about 10:25 a.m., firefighters went to the building at the corner of Atlantic and Kentucky avenues to aid workers trapped on scaffolding.
A mechanism malfunctioned on the scaffolding rig while it was descending from the sixth floor, leaving one worker dangling from the ropes and another stuck on the platform. Fire Chief Scott Evans said the scaffolding dropped to a 45 degree angle along the side of the building.
Evans said members of the city’s rescue team were at the Save-A-Lot grocery store when a bystander alerted them to the scaffolding emergency across the way at a government office building. Firefighters were able to be on the scene within minutes. Additional aid was called in by the firefighters and a ladder crew and rescue crew responded.
Rescue workers went inside the building and pulled both workers through windows on the fifth and sixth floors, Evans said.
No injuries were reported.
The rescue took approximately 15 minutes and the scaffolding has been secured along the building.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.