ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters rescued two workers dangling off the side of a seven-story office building Monday morning.
About 10:25 a.m., firefighters went to the building at Atlantic and Kentucky avenues to aid workers trapped on scaffolding.
A mechanism malfunctioned on the scaffolding rig while it was descending from the sixth floor, leaving one worker dangling from the ropes and another stuck on the platform. Fire Chief Scott Evans said the scaffolding dropped to a 45-degree angle along the side of the building.
Evans said members of the city’s rescue team were at the Save-A-Lot grocery store when a bystander alerted them to the scaffolding emergency across the way at a government office building. Firefighters were on the scene within minutes. Additional aid was called in by the firefighters, and a ladder crew and rescue crew responded, Evans said.
Rescue workers went inside the building and pulled both workers through windows on the fifth and sixth floors, Evans said.
No injuries were reported.
The rescue took about 15 minutes, and the scaffolding was secured along the building, Evans said.
