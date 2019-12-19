ATLANTIC CITY — Bulkheads in Lower Chelsea will be replaced after the city received more than $4 million in grant funding.
The city-owned bulkhead replacement project includes various sections along Sunset Avenue, Winchester Avenue and street ends between Jackson Avenue and North Albany Avenue in the Lower Chelsea neighborhood.
The Tallahassee Avenue street end bulkhead replacement was recently completed.
"This is part of the city's effort to improve resiliency in all of our neighborhoods," said Mayor Marty Small Sr. "We heard the complaints from the residents of Lower Chelsea loud and clear. Now, we will execute."
Ponzio Engineering was awarded a $195,000 contract in October by City Council to survey, design and develop plans and specifications of the bulkhead replacement.
The $4 million grant, which is a combination of FEMA and Superstorm Sandy Recovery funds, will be used for the construction aspect of the project.
The bulkhead replacements are part of a series of ongoing projects Atlantic City is currently undertaking to make it "more resilient from flooding and future storms," the Mayor's Office said.
The grant funding comes at a time when Atlantic City is seeing an increase in flooding events. Atlantic City has seen about eight times more coastal flooding events per year between 2010 and 2015 than in the period between 1950 and 1969, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
That translates from about three coastal flooding events a year to about 24, one of the highest rate increases of any U.S. city, according to the EPA.
Flooding has become so pervasive here that in 2012, the National Weather Service raised the threshold that would prompt a coastal flood advisory, from 6 feet to 6.3 feet, partly due to concerns the warnings were becoming too routine for residents.
Sixth Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who represents the Chelsea neighborhood, said the securing of grant funding to complete the bulkhead replacements was necessary due to the city's lack of bonding capacity. He said the "large project" was critical to residents and businesses in the 6th Ward after "years of neglect."
"I'm pleased the city is making this a priority," Kurtz said. "It shows we're serious about making residential neighborhoods strong for years to come."
In addition to the Lower Chelsea bulkhead replacements, the $50 million seawall around Caspian Point in the Inlet is nearly complete. Bulkhead construction on Massachusetts Avenue will begin soon as will the engineering phase of bulkhead replacement at Gardner's Basin Park and in Ducktown.
Additionally, the design for the second phase of the $12 million Baltic Avenue Canal, which will consist of six pumps at the Atlantis Avenue end of the canal, is underway.
Kurtz said that, collectively, the actions to mitigate the impact of flooding in the city represent a proactive approach.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.