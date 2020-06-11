Chanel Johnson, the Director of Social Services, joins Gertrude Newsome in celebrating her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A parade of Atlantic City emergency vehicles helps celebrate the 107th birthday of Gertrude Newsome at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Gertrude Newsome waves to a parade of Atlantic City emergency vehicles that joined the celebration of her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic city Police Officers Mark Pincus, left, and Marc Howard congratulate Gertrude Newsome who celebrated her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A parade of Atlantic City emergency vehicles helps celebrate the 107th birthday of Gertrude Newsome at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A parade of Atlantic City emergency vehicles helps celebrate the 107th birthday of Gertrude Newsome at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City Councilmen Aaron ‘Sporty’ Randolph, left, and Kaleem Shabazz present proclamations in honor of Newsome’s birthday to Maria Sayres, activity director for Eastern Pines. Newsome had already gone back inside the nursing home by the time Randolph and Shabazz arrived.
Maria Sayres, Activity Director, rejoices as Atlantic City Councilmen Aaron Randolph and Kaleem Shabazz present proclamations to honor Gertrude Newsome, who celebrated her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Chelsea Blake, the Admissions Director, cuts the cake for Gertrude Newsome’s celebration of her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Proclamations from the Atlantic City Council and the mayor honored Gertrude Newsome who celebrated her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Maria Sayres, Activity Director, greets Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, who presented a proclamation from the city to honor Gertrude Newsome who celebrated her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small presented a proclamation from the city to honor Gertrude Newsome who celebrated her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Chanel Johnson, the Director of Social Services, joins Gertrude Newsome in celebrating her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Celebration for Gertrude Newsome who turned 107 years old at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Celebration for Gertrude Newsome who turned 107 years old at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Celebration for Gertrude Newsome who turned 107 years old at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Celebration for Gertrude Newsome who turned 107 years old at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Celebration for Gertrude Newsome who turned 107 years old at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
A parade of Atlantic City emergency vehicles helps celebrate the 107th birthday of Gertrude Newsome at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Gertrude Newsome waves to a parade of Atlantic City emergency vehicles that joined the celebration of her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Gertrude Newsome waves to a parade of emergency vehicles that joined the celebration of her 107th birthday Wednesday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home in Atlantic City.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic city Police Officers Mark Pincus, left, and Marc Howard congratulate Gertrude Newsome who celebrated her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
A parade of Atlantic City emergency vehicles helps celebrate the 107th birthday of Gertrude Newsome at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
A parade of Atlantic City emergency vehicles helps celebrate the 107th birthday of Gertrude Newsome at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Councilmen Aaron ‘Sporty’ Randolph, left, and Kaleem Shabazz present proclamations in honor of Newsome’s birthday to Maria Sayres, activity director for Eastern Pines. Newsome had already gone back inside the nursing home by the time Randolph and Shabazz arrived.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Maria Sayres, Activity Director, rejoices as Atlantic City Councilmen Aaron Randolph and Kaleem Shabazz present proclamations to honor Gertrude Newsome, who celebrated her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Chelsea Blake, the Admissions Director, cuts the cake for Gertrude Newsome’s celebration of her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Gertrude Newsome celebrated her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Proclamations from the Atlantic City Council and the mayor honored Gertrude Newsome who celebrated her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Maria Sayres, Activity Director, greets Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, who presented a proclamation from the city to honor Gertrude Newsome who celebrated her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small presented a proclamation from the city to honor Gertrude Newsome who celebrated her 107th birthday at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Gertrude Newsome has lived through two World Wars, the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement, constitutional amendments giving women and African Americans the right to vote, the 1918 flu pandemic and now COVID-19.
Friends and local leaders gathered Wednesday to recognize all that lived history and to celebrate Newsome’s 107th birthday.
Newsome is a resident at the Eastern Pines Convalescence home on Vermont Avenue in the city’s 1st Ward. Eastern Pines Activity Director Maria Sayres and longtime friend Nancy Martin, 65, of Atlantic City, arranged the celebration.
The guest of honor sat at a tented table in the facility’s courtyard, where she was well positioned to see friends who came by to congratulate her from the safe remove of the sidewalk.
She was presented with a large cake and posed for photos with friends, staff and members of the Police Department.
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College announced plans Monday to honor its 695 gradu…
Born in Virginia, Newsome worked as an educator in Philadelphia before moving to Atlantic City in 1981.
Once here, she helped run her husband’s boarding house, Newsome’s, formerly of 126 N. Indiana Ave. in the 3rd Ward. Martin was a resident there when Newsome moved to town, and the two have been close friends since. Martin said Newsome comes from a family of educators and that she has both a daughter and granddaughter, neither of whom were able to make the celebration due to the pandemic.
ATLANTIC CITY — Although Caesars Entertainment Corp. is still waiting for state gaming regul…
“She’s a speaker and an outgoing person,” Martin said. “She loves to read and to socialize. She’s really a wonderful, strong woman with lots of history and a passion for people.”
Sayres said Newsome takes breakfasts in bed and reads the newspaper every morning. She’s involved with the resident council and her church, New Shiloh Baptist in the city.
Newsome credits her longevity to a low-stress life, no drugs, no alcohol and no smoking. She’s a lifetime member of both the Order of the Eastern Star and the Elks.
When she ran her boarding house, Newsome would bring homeless people in for a hot meal and shelter when they needed it.
She found she was in need of shelter herself Wednesday as the heat and humidity were a drain on her good spirits. She retired to the cool embrace of Eastern Pines’ air conditioning just before 1st Ward Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph and 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz arrived with plaques in recognition of Newsome’s 107-year milestone.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.