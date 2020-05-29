We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Claridge’s lobby was sparkling clean Friday afternoon, with bottles of hand sanitizer at the front desk and all employees masked to keep themselves and hotel guests safe.

Last week, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced that all noncasino hotels and motels could start taking guests Friday as long as social distancing measures and safety protocols were in place.

The hotel’s lobby was quiet Friday afternoon, but Jeff Marshall, director of sales and marketing for The Claridge, said the hotel did have guests check in earlier in the day.

“We’re probably at almost half of what we would normally be for this Friday,” he said. “We’re never as busy the weekend after Memorial Day, but we’re probably a little less than half of what we would normally have for a typical Friday night at the end of May.

And for June, he said the hotel has gotten “some reservations.”

“I wouldn’t use the word, ‘a lot,’” he said. “But every day we get more and more. And the more that opens up, hopefully, the more we continue to receive.”

While Friday was the first day The Claridge was open to guests, it has been housing medical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The hotel has a list of safety measures for both employees and guests, including hand sanitizing stations, no-contact guest checkout and room service delivery options, crowd control in elevators, employee temperature checks and frequent sanitizing of public spaces, back-of-house and guest rooms. It also is offering room service and takeout from its in-house restaurants.

“We take the extra precaution very, very seriously, not only for our guests but our workers alike,” Marshall said.

The hotel is operating with a limited staff, but Marshall said some employees who were laid off have been brought back.

But with so many safety measures in place, and more restrictions being lifted, Marshall remains optimistic it will be a successful summer.

“The more that opens, the more there is to do,” he said. “We’re excited to be able to be open for the general public.”

Some guests were checking into the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City as well. Stickers on the floors reminded guests to remain 6 feet apart as they waited to check in, and signs at the front desk were posted requiring all guests to wear masks.

A manager for the hotel declined to comment.

And while hotel operators are happy to be open, other business operators in the city are right behind them, itching to reopen, said Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber.

“We’re a tourism destination. It’s our biggest industry,” he said. “These businesses, by the governor’s executive order, cannot open. There’s a tremendous amount of concern about the sustainability of these businesses.”

But even with more and more starting to open up, Chait said it’s too early to tell what summer in Atlantic City will look like.

“I think it’s hard to tell what the appetite will be, but we know that people love the beach,” he said. “We know that they love coming to the shore. We may see a little bit of a different type of environment with families, more of that coming down. … It just depends on when everything opens.

“But I think there is going to be an interest, a want, to get out of the house and get down to the beach.”

And with summer quickly approaching, Chait said everyone, including hotel operators, should remain optimistic.

“They’re going to be prepared in welcoming visitors back to the area and, more importantly, make sure that everybody is aware that their employees and the visitors are safe,” he said. “That’s going to be the big message over the summer.”