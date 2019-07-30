ATLANTIC CITY — A large fight, which included a man being stabbed, took place at 2:40 a.m. Sunday at the Claridge Hotel, in the beach block of Indiana Avenue.
Officers arrived to locate the stabbing victim, a 25-year-old man, who lives in the resort, said Sgt. Kevin Fair. The police did not release the man’s name or where on his body he was stabbed.
The man was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with an injury not believed to be life-threatening, Fair said.
The investigation was led by the street crimes unit, Fair said.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the police criminal investigations section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD, Fair said.
