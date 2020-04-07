ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. signed an executive order Monday prohibiting the operation of short-term rental lodgings throughout the resort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
The executive order applies indefinitely to all hotels, motels, guest houses and private residences marketed as vacation or seasonal rentals with online sites, including AirBNB and VRBO. Violators risk fines, license suspension and criminal prosecution.
"Due to the overwhelming complaints by my constituents regarding (short-term rentals) in the neighborhoods and due to the overwhelming complaints of residents noticing various vehicles with out-of-state tags, for the health, safety and welfare of the city of Atlantic City, we decided to take this action," Small said Tuesday. "And we will be aggressive in enforcing it."
Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order March 21 that gave municipalities the authority to restrict online marketplace rentals and access to parks to reduce the influx of visitors.
Atlantic City has 24 residents who have reported testing positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, Small said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, state health officials reported 144 positive cases of COVID-19 in Atlantic County. Four deaths in the county are believed to be related to the new coronavirus.
Atlantic City is the most-recent municipality to ban short-term rentals in an effort to mitigate travel and halt the spread of COVID-19. All 16 municipalities in Cape May County have issued similar prohibitions, as have Ventnor, Egg Harbor Township and Beach Haven.
The Atlantic City Boardwalk and city beaches remain open. Small said the public spaces will remain open as long as people adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The executive order was the first of Small's mayoral tenure, which began in October. He declared a state of emergency and designated the city as disaster area March 14.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.