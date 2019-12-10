Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Marty Small Sr., mayor of Atlantic City, held a press conference with retired Superior Court Judge Steven P. Perskie at City Hall Tuesday Dec 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Marty Small Sr., mayor of Atlantic City, held a press conference with retired Superior Court Judge Steven P. Perskie at City Hall Tuesday Dec 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small Sr., mayor of Atlantic City, held a press conference with Steven P. Perskie at City Hall Tuesday Dec 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Marty Small Sr., mayor of Atlantic City, held a press conference with Steven P. Perskie at City Hall Tuesday Dec 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — The mayor has tapped one of the region's most respected and knowledgeable legal minds to join the city administration.
During an impromptu news conference Tuesday at City Hall, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Steven P. Perskie, a retired Superior Court judge and author of the state legislation that brought casino gaming to Atlantic City, would be a special adviser to the mayor on policy.
Details were still to be worked out, Small said, including how much he will paid, before the move becomes official, and the hope was to have Perskie on board by the start of the new year.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Small, who was sworn in as the city's chief executive in October, said the intended hire "spoke volumes about the direction we want to take this administration."
ATLANTIC CITY — The lack of transparency in the promotional process for police officers has …
"The wealth of knowledge and experience that he brings ... I couldn't think of a better person to have to assist us," Small said.
Perskie, 74, of Margate, served as a state assemblyman (1971-77), senator (1977), chief of staff to Gov. Jim Florio (1989-90) and chairman of the Casino Control Commission (1990-94). Perskie twice served as a Superior Court judge in Atlantic County, from 1982-89 and again from 2001-10.
Perskie is most well known as the author and primary sponsor of the Casino Control Act, the state legislation that authorized and regulated casino gaming in New Jersey. In 2018, he was elected into the Gaming Hall of Fame.
ATLANTIC CITY — The governing body registered its support for the mayor’s crusade to recoup …
"The interests of the City of Atlantic City, its people, its businesses, have always been, for me, at, or immediately adjacent to, the top of my professional and public agenda," Perskie said. "I will, hopefully, be able to play a significant and meaningful role in the shaping and execution of the policies that will advance the interests of the city and its people."
Perskie's presence in the mayor's inner circle is noteworthy during a time when Small has been leading a crusade to recoup portions of gaming tax revenue.
While taking issue with all the fees and taxes generated in Atlantic City that go to the state, such as luxury tax, parking and room fees, Small has recently zeroed in on an additional tax on sports wagering revenue enacted in 2018.
The legislation placed an additional 1.25% tax on top of the set rate established for retail and online/mobile gaming, and redirects the funds to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. Meanwhile, the host municipalities of the two state racetracks with sports betting facilities receive the full 1.25% tax.
Small said the details of Perskie's position have not been finalized, but the intent is for the role to be part-time.
The city remains under state control during the five-year term of the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act of 2016. Perskie said he has confidence that Small will be critical in the city's return to sovereignty.
Perskie's long and distinguished career in public service has one blemish: a 2011 censure from the state Supreme Court for an ethics violation related to his handling of a case in 2005.
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.