Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. held a Facebook Live chat at 9:15 p.m. Saturday night to discuss the spread of the new coronavirus. 

The mayor also released a document signed Friday that states the city has declared a state of emergency. View a replay of the video above.

"It has been determined that the City of Atlantic City be declared a disaster area," part of the letter reads.

The declaration is signed by Small, Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Evans and Business Administrator Dr. Stephanie Bush-Baskette.

