ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. introduced the idea of a building on Kentucky Avenue that would preserve the history of the city’s Northside and the neighborhood’s entertainment legacy.

Small presented the concept to a meeting of the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon at Resorts Casino Hotel.

The building — K.Y. & The Curb — would be a public-private partnership among the city, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, the Atlantic City Housing Authority, the Atlantic City Arts Foundation and the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, Small said.

The first floor would house the Northside/Kentucky Avenue Museum and the Atlantic City Arts Foundation and 48 Blocks mural program. The African American Heritage Museum locations in Buena Vista Township and at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University would remain where they are, Small said. The Kentucky Avenue setup would be a new, third location.

“The second floor, which the City of Atlantic City would manage, would be state-of-the-art recording studios. Our town is busting at the seams with young people who want to be rappers, who want to be recording artists,” Small said.

Some of these aspiring artists have one foot in the street. Some of them have two feet in the street, he said.

“But, at the end of the day, it is our job to provide things that they like to do,” said Small, who added the second floor would also have a video and TV production studio. “Buildings like these will change the culture forever.”

In other entertainment-related news, Small talked about an event that would be held in September at both Bader Field and the Atlantic City Convention Center titled the 3 R’s, or Ready, Ride, Roll. Additional information about the event was unavailable.

Small also talked about a summer event, Wave 2020, that would be separate from the Aug. 14-16 beach concerts by the jam band Phish. The mayor said he would be talking to Alex Gidewon, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based AG Entertainment, about this event after the Super Bowl.

Small said he would like for the summer concert series at Gardner’s Basin to continue, but with some acts that appeal to a younger demographic.

Small’s comments were part of a half-hour State of the City address in which he touched on a multitude of issues:

Small said he had a phone conversation Friday with businessman Carl Icahn, and things are moving in the right direction to get the vacant Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino torn down sooner rather than later.

A Maryland Avenue park will be renamed this summer after Micah Tennant, the 10-year-old city boy who died in November from wounds sustained when gunfire erupted at a Pleasantville High School football game.

A job program is being developed for Atlantic City youth with Tanger Outlets.

The city’s master plan is to be completed in June.

An assistant director of planning and development has been hired.

The Atlantic Avenue Task Force will be expanded to cover another shift.

A new 911 system will be coming this summer.

A Junior Fire Academy will start this summer.

The Neighborhood Coordination Officers program will expand to twice its size.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments