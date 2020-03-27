ATLANTIC CITY — The executive director of the city's Municipal Utilities Authority retired Friday.
Bruce Ward, a former Atlantic City councilman, solicitor and municipal court judge, had been head of the city’s water utility since 2014.
Attempts to contact Ward for comment were unsuccessful.
Claude Smith, deputy executive director of engineering, will serve in an acting capacity through the weekend, and an interim executive director will be appointed Monday, board Chairman John Devlin said.
Ward, 73, was scheduled to receive an annual salary of $172,836 this year.
The ACMUA has an operating budget of nearly $18.4 million for 2020.
