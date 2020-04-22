atlantic county breaking carousel

ATLANTIC CITY —City officials will hold a conference call on Wednesday to get an update on the work done to repair a sewer line that was found to have a leak on Sunday.

The leak was found in a 30-inch main sewer line that serves Downbeach, Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township, according to a release by the city.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management was notified about the leak on the Bader Field side closest to Albany Avenue. The sewer line serves Longport, Margate and Ventnor as well as the Chelsea Heights section of Atlantic City and Seaview Harbor Marina in Egg Harbor Township.

Contractors from the Atlantic County Utilities Authority responded and a plan has been developed to repair the leak. The installation of a bypass system will begin Monday.

Residents and businesses located in the affected areas are requested to conserve water to help alleviate and minimize the flow of water through the force main.

This area is used by recreational fishers. The city and the ACUA are actively working to notify local marinas, bait and tackle shops and private dock owners.

