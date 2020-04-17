We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Craig Argus spent more than five hours in the air Tuesday, flying much needed medical supplies from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts to support health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is just better flying,” Argus said, describing his six-seater Cessna 210. “It’s a lot of fun. You’re doing a good deed, and at the same time you get to fly.”

Argus, of Atlantic City’s Chelsea Heights neighborhood, took off from Atlantic City International Airport, loaded 22 boxes of face shields into his plane after landing in State College, Pennsylvania, and then delivered them to Bedford, Massachusetts. The shields were produced in a factory in Muncie, Indiana.

The flight was one of several through Angel Flight East, a nonprofit that facilitates free flights through the help of volunteer pilots for children and adults with medical conditions who need to get to treatment far from home. But, since the new coronavirus spread throughout the country, the nonprofit has shifted focus from transporting people to delivering medical supplies.

Shortages of personal protective equipment are “currently posing a tremendous challenge to the U.S. health care system because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The need for the equipment has been so dire in New Jersey that Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order last month mandating that businesses, non-hospital health care and other facilities with PPE, ventilators, respirators or anesthesia machines log their supply with the state. He also asked for equipment donations.

“We have a critical need in New Jersey for personal protective equipment,” Murphy said. “Our hospitals, health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 can only be successful with access to these essential supplies.”

Jessica Ames, outreach and events director for Angel Flight, said in just one week, volunteer pilots transported close to 50,000 face shields.

“It is amazing to see how we can all come together and be a helping hand to the doctors and nurses carrying the burden of this pandemic,” Ames said. “We hope to expand this service to other companies who may need help with the transportation logistics of personal protective equipment.”

While the nonprofit is primarily working with out-of-state companies right now, officials have been reaching out to agencies to partner with to help meet the need for medical supplies across New Jersey, Ames said.

As social distancing mandates were put in place by state officials to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus, Argus realized flights with passengers wouldn’t work and shifted his focus to helping transport medical supplies.

“In my airplane, no matter where you go, you’re not going to be six feet away from me,” Argus said. “The only things I can fly are boxes.”

There are a lot of dedicated pilots around the country who are stepping up to help during the pandemic, he said, adding he and his two brothers were raised around aviation and continue the tradition of their father, who was also a pilot.

“You can’t compare what we do to what health care workers do,” Argus said. “We get to fly an airplane, and they have to stand in the middle of all this mayhem. We’re just a minor moving part of this machine.”