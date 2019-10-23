Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ATLANTIC CITY — A police officer who worried his career might end for an incident that occurred more than five years ago has, instead, been temporarily suspended.
Officer Huan Le, 43, is serving a 60-day unpaid suspension based on a recommendation from an administrative law judge who arbitrated the internal matter earlier this year.
Le was accused of using excessive force and failing to file proper documentation in an incident in May 2014 that left one man seeking medical treatment. His suspension is based on his failure to properly document the incident, not the allegation of excessive force.
Matt Rogers, president of Police Benevolent Association Local 24, said the union supports Le and wants to see him get “back to work as soon as possible.”
“The length of time to have his case heard also was an issue we believe is unfair and raises serious questions about due process for all of us,” Rogers said.
Joseph Rodgers, Le’s attorney, previously said prosecutors investigated the possibility of excessive force but never filed charges.
Le was named in 51 uses of force between 2012 and 2016, seven of which were recorded in 2014. A use of force does not automatically constitute excess. Police are authorized to use force to make an arrest or defend themselves in the line of duty.
Le is a 13-year veteran of the Atlantic City Police Department and the only Vietnamese officer on the force. His salary in 2018 was $93,869.81, public records show.
Retired Superior Court Judge Steven Perskie presided over multiple administrative hearings on the matter and issued the suspension recommendation. Over the course of the hearings, supporters of Le and residents who had interacted with the officer turned out to support him. During one hearing at the Public Safety Building in April, more than 60 supporters held signs and chanted in his favor on the sidewalk.
Rodgers said he wrote a letter to the city asking the department to reconsider suspending Le, whom he described as an asset because of his community involvement. He said he never received a response.
On May 14, 2014, Le and Officer Josh Vadell responded to a call about “fighting and yelling” in an apartment on North Hartford Avenue. When the officers arrived, a woman answered the door claiming to be alone, but Vadell and Le heard other voices.
The officers entered the apartment. Vadell dealt with the woman, and Le encountered three people in another room. One of the three, Kevin Suarez, got into a verbal disagreement with Le, which resulted in the officer restraining Suarez with handcuffs using a “control maneuver.” Le also told Suarez, according to his testimony, that he was arresting Suarez for obstruction.
Once the situation was deescalated, Suarez was released and no charges were filed.
Le did not file the required paperwork informing his supervisory shift officer about the use of force.
Suarez sought medical attention at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus 19 hours later for “bruising and swelling” on the left side of his head. He filed a complaint with the city May 15, 2014.
According to testimony provided by witnesses of the incident and introduced during the hearings, Le punched Suarez in the head. Le and his attorney denied that allegation.
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
