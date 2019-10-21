ATLANTIC CITY — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a man who was pulled from the ocean last week.
Just before 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers went to the beach off of Pacific Avenue after a body was discovered stuck in a jetty in the ocean, according to a news release. The city Fire Department was also at the scene and worked for several hours to remove the man.
Police and the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are working together to identify the man but have been unable to do so. Fingerprint analysis came back inconclusive, the release stated.
In an effort to identify the man, police are releasing further information in hopes to notify loved ones.
The man is an adult over the age of 40 and has light skin. The race and ethnicity are unknown. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has no teeth and an 8-inch vertical scar on his stomach. He was found wearing a size small Comme Ca ISM Foxes Co. LTD short-sleeve collared button down shirt with tan vertical pinstripes.
Anyone with information about this occurance or the identity of the man can contact the police Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
