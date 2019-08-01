ATLANTIC CITY — Property taxes here are going up this year by a substantial amount — $676.50 on a $150,000 home — even though the city, county and school district have all announced stable budgets.
A loss of ratables and the end of millions of dollars a year in tax-appeal refunds from the county to the city have conspired to create the situation, said Atlantic County Tax Administrator Margaret M. Schott.
She and her staff were surprised when they worked up this year's numbers, she said.
Most people don't know about it yet, as quarterly tax bills haven't been mailed. They should arrive in people's mailboxes in the next two weeks, according to the city Tax Collector's Office.
"It's not a marginal tax increase. It's going to hurt some people," said Bill Heaney, 70, of Arizona, who has owned a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at the Berkeley Condominiums in the Chelsea section since 2014.
He and wife Stacy, 60, discovered their 2019 tax bill was about $800 higher than last year's when they went online to pay their quarterly tax bill last week. Their taxes are going up to about $8,300 a year from about $7,500, he said.
The state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the city's finances, has not yet responded to a request for comment. Mayor Frank Gilliam did not immediately return a phone call.
The biggest increase is in county taxes, up $373.50 on a modest $150,000 home in the resort.
It's happening in spite of the city's share of the county tax burden decreasing. A loss of $358 million in equalized value from successful tax appeals and sales data adjustments brought the city's bill for county taxes down to $11.8 million this year from $13 million in 2018.
But last year, the city had a $7.1 million credit to offset its county tax bill, so only about $6 million was actually billed to taxpayers, said Keith Szendrey, assistant to the tax administrator.
This year, the refund from the county was only about $300,000, so the city's final bill was much higher at about $11.4 million, he said.
The increase "looks shocking, but it's only really a return to normalcy," Szendrey said.
At 45.8 cents per $100 valuation in 2019 — up from 20.9 cents last year — the county tax rate for Atlantic City is in line with other municipalities, he said.
In fact, Atlantic City's county tax rate remains the lowest of all 23 municipalities.
"Atlantic City has had an artificially low county rate because of artificially high credits as a result of appeals," Szendrey said.
The school tax bill of a resident in Atlantic City will increase by $297 for a home valued at $150,000.
The city’s school tax rate is up almost 20 cents on the dollar, but that was the result of a reduction in the overall tax base of the city, Szendrey said.
The total school tax levy actually decreased slightly this year by about $300,000, Szendrey said. In contrast, the overall tax base decreased by about $400 million.
“The numerator got small, but the denominator got significantly smaller, which is why the tax rate went up,” Szendrey said, adding that is not something the school board has control over.
The school district this year approved a $186.6 million budget for the 2019-20 school year with an $87.8 million general fund tax levy that will be offset by about $45 million in funds from the casino PILOT agreement.
County Executive Dennis Levinson said the state should help city taxpayers deal with the higher bills.
"They saw this day coming. They are smart, but they didn't do anything about it," Levinson said of state overseers. "The state has to share responsibility here. You can't put it all on taxpayers. They can't absorb that."
He said the city's county tax rate is probably where it should have been for many years.
"Now they are paying their fair share without the county taxpayers kicking in $7 million a year for their tax appeals," Levinson said.
Over the past decade, the county paid the city an average of $7.2 million a year in tax refunds, Levinson said.
Heaney said the new tax bills will undermine the city's attempt to market itself to homebuyers.
"If we make it unbearable for people to live in Atlantic City because of high taxes, it defeats the purpose of trying to make A.C. a destination for homes and vacation rather than just a gaming destination," Heaney said.
Since the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the city's casinos began in 2017, gaming properties are no longer included in the city's tax base. Only noncasino properties are assessed and billed for county taxes.
The 13.5% share of the PILOT payments made to the county is treated as revenue, as the state required, said Levinson. It it taken directly off the amount the county has to raise in taxes.
Staff Writer Claire Lowe contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.