3:20 p.m.: Chanting "No justice, no peace!" and "Black Lives Matter," the protest moves back toward Tanger Outlets The Walk, where it eventually disperses.

3:16 p.m.: Police are corralling protesters away from the base of the Atlantic City Expressway after previously threatening them with arrest for blocking the Albany Avenue bridge. Organizer Steve Young is arrested.

ATLANTIC CITY — The organizer of a Saturday Black Lives Matter protest who said he wanted to “shut down the city” over the holiday weekend said Thursday the demonstration is not just about police brutality but about “giving the people in the community what they deserve, which is an equal opportunity.”

The protest, which began at 1 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Building, is the latest of many demonstrations held around South Jersey and the country since George Floyd died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis.

In a speech outside the building, protest organizer Steve Young praised Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City as a business that was willing to work with the local Black community.

After his speech, Young said, "We're going to go for a walk," leading the crowd to Albany Avenue, where they took up residence on the bridge, one of three main entrances to the city, where they were met by police who said they would be arrested if they did not clear the way for traffic.

The protest then moved off the bridge down Winchester Avenue back into the city.

Officials had been concerned about the protest putting a damper on the first weekend the city's casinos have been open since mid-March, when they were closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

It also had been reported that members of the Pagans motorcycle gang were going to be in the city to counterprotest.

Staff Writer Molly Bilinski and photographer Matthew Strabuk are at the scene. Follow Bilinski on Twitter for live tweets from the protest.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments