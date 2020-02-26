ATLANTIC CITY — A monthly public meeting focusing on quality-of-life issues for city residents will start Thursday night.
The free Quality of Life series, hosted by the Mayor’s Office, will start with a meeting on funeral expenses, ending online fundraising efforts to pay for services, life insurance and living wills. Residents will be able to sign up for life insurance and receive additional resources on end-of-life services for themselves or family members.
The program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Atlantic Cape Community College’s city campus on Bacharach Boulevard.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the administration is committed to providing subject-matter experts on various topics to educate and empower residents.
“We’re trying to put the help out there for people to take advantage of it,” Small said.
Representatives from Greenidge Funeral Home will be present to assist with questions about funeral services and costs.
Kimberly Holmes, assistant commissioner and acting chief of staff for the state Department of Community Affairs, is also scheduled to attend.
— David Danzis
